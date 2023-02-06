Vorheriges / Vergleich Formel-1-Lackierungen 2023 vs. 2022: Williams Nächstes / Fotostrecke: Alle Formel-1-Autos von Williams seit 1978
Bilder: Das Design des Williams FW45 der Formel-1-Saison 2023

Williams hat als drittes Formel-1-Team seine neue Lackierung für die Formel-1-Saison 2023 gezeigt. Hier sind die Bilder, aber noch auf dem alten Auto, dem FW44 von 2022

Bilder: Das Design des Williams FW45 der Formel-1-Saison 2023
Williams FW44 von 2022 im Design für 2023
Williams FW44 von 2022 im Design für 2023
Foto: : Williams

Williams FW44 von 2022 im Design für 2023
Williams FW44 von 2022 im Design für 2023
Foto: : Williams

Williams FW44 von 2022 im Design für 2023
Williams FW44 von 2022 im Design für 2023
Foto: : Williams

Williams FW44 von 2022 im Design für 2023
Williams FW44 von 2022 im Design für 2023
Foto: : Williams

Williams FW44 von 2022 im Design für 2023
Williams FW44 von 2022 im Design für 2023
Foto: : Williams

Williams FW44 von 2022 im Design für 2023
Williams FW44 von 2022 im Design für 2023
Foto: : Williams

