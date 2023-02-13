Vorheriges / Aston Martin: Alle F1-Autos seit 1991, von Jordan über Force India & Co. Nächstes / Bilder: Das Design des Aston Martin AMR23 der Formel-1-Saison 2023
Formel 1 / Aston-Martin-Launch Fotostrecke

Bildergalerie: Alle Formel-1-Autos von Fernando Alonso

Die Formel-1-Karriere von Fernando Alonso in Bildern: Hier sind sämtliche Fahrzeuge, die er zwischen 2001 und 2018 in über 300 Grands Prix bewegt hat - und die wichtigsten Statistiken dazu!

Bildergalerie: Alle Formel-1-Autos von Fernando Alonso
2001: Minardi-Cosworth PS01
2001: Minardi-Cosworth PS01
1/20
17 Rennen, 0 Punkte, WM-Rang 23

Foto: : Russell Batchelor / Motorsport Images

2003: Renault R23
2003: Renault R23
2/20
16 Rennen, 1 Sieg, 55 Punkte, WM-Rang 6

Foto: : Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004: Renault R24
2004: Renault R24
3/20
18 Rennen, 59 Punkte, WM-Rang 4

Foto: : James Moy

2005: Renault R25
2005: Renault R25
4/20
18 Rennen, 7 Siege, 133 Punkte, Weltmeister

Foto: : Mark Capilitan

2006: Renault R26
2006: Renault R26
5/20
18 Rennen, 7 Siege, 134 Punkte, Weltmeister

Foto: : Sutton Images

2007: McLaren-Mercedes MP4-22
2007: McLaren-Mercedes MP4-22
6/20
17 Rennen, 4 Siege, 109 Punkte, WM-Rang 3

Foto: : Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

2008: Renault R28
2008: Renault R28
7/20
18 Rennen, 2 Siege, 61 Punkte, WM-Rang 5

Foto: : Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

2009: Renault R29
2009: Renault R29
8/20
17 Rennen, 26 Punkte, WM-Rang 9

Foto: : Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

2010: Ferrari F10
2010: Ferrari F10
9/20
19 Rennen, 5 Siege, 252 Punkte, WM-Rang 2

Foto: : Sutton Images

2011: Ferrari 150° Italia
2011: Ferrari 150° Italia
10/20
19 Rennen, 1 Sieg, 257 Punkte, WM-Rang 4

Foto: : Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2012: Ferrari F2012
2012: Ferrari F2012
11/20
20 Rennen, 3 Siege, 278 Punkte, WM-Rang 2

Foto: : Sutton Images

2013: Ferrari F138
2013: Ferrari F138
12/20
19 Rennen, 2 Siege, 242 Punkte, WM-Rang 2

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

2014: Ferrari F14 T
2014: Ferrari F14 T
13/20
19 Rennen, 161 Punkte, WM-Rang 6

Foto: : Sutton Images

2015: McLaren-Honda MP4-30
2015: McLaren-Honda MP4-30
14/20
18 Rennen, 11 Punkte, WM-Rang 17

Foto: : Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

2016: McLaren-Honda MP4-31
2016: McLaren-Honda MP4-31
15/20
20 Rennen, 54 Punkte, WM-Rang 10

Foto: : Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

2017: McLaren-Honda MCL32
2017: McLaren-Honda MCL32
16/20
18 Rennen, 17 Punkte, WM-Rang 15

Foto: : Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

2018: McLaren-Renault MCL33
2018: McLaren-Renault MCL33
17/20
20 Rennen, 50 Punkte, WM-Rang 11

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

2021: Alpine-Renault A521
2021: Alpine-Renault A521
18/20
22 Rennen, 81 Punkte, WM-Rang 10

Foto: : Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

2022: Alpine-Renault A522
2022: Alpine-Renault A522
19/20
22 Rennen, 81 Punkte, WM-Rang 9

Foto: : Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

2023: Aston Martin AMR23
2023: Aston Martin AMR23
20/20

Foto: : Aston Martin Racing

