Formel 1 Fotostrecke

Die Formel-1-Autos 2023 in Bildern

Vorhang auf für die neuen Formel-1-Autos für die Saison 2022! In dieser Fotostrecke zeigen wir alle Neuwagen nach ihrer jeweiligen Vorstellung durch die Teams!

1/6
Vorhang auf für die Formel-1-Autos für die Saison 2023! In dieser Fotostrecke zeigen wir alle Auto-Designs nach ihrer jeweiligen Vorstellung durch die Teams!

Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool

2/6

Foto: : Haas F1 Team

3/6

Foto: : Haas F1 Team

4/6

Foto: : Haas F1 Team

5/6

Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool

6/6

Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool

