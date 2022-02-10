Vorheriges / Formel-1-Autos 2022: Termine und Zeitplan für die Präsentationen Nächstes / Die Formel-1-Autos 2022 in BildernFormel 1 / Formel-1-Autos 2022: Präsentation Aston Martin Fotostrecke
Formel 1 2022: Der neue Aston Martin AMR22 von Sebastian Vettel
Der Neuwagen von Ex-Weltmeister Sebastian Vettel für die Formel-1-Saison 2022: Erste Bilder vom Aston Martin AMR22, den auch Lance Stroll steuern wird
Aston Martin AMR22
1/8
Foto: : Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin AMR22
2/8
Foto: : Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin AMR22
3/8
Foto: : Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin AMR22
4/8
Foto: : Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin AMR22
5/8
Foto: : Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin AMR22
6/8
Foto: : Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin AMR22
7/8
Foto: : Aston Martin Racing
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
8/8
Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
