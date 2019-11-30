Formel 1 Abu Dhabi 2019: Das 3. Training im Formel-1-Liveticker
Als Alternative oder als Ergänzung zur Formel-1-Übertragung unser Tipp: Verfolge das dritte Freie Training der Formel 1 beim Grand Prix von Abu Dhabi im Formel-1-Liveticker unserer Schwesterseite Motorsport-Total.com
Im Formel-1-Live-Ticker unserer Schwesterseite Motorsport-Total.com kannst du jedes Formel-1-Rennen live verfolgen. Neben den Formel-1-Ergebnissen erhältst du live auch zahlreiche Informationen rund um das Rennen von den Teams, Fahrern und der Rennleitung.
Die Technikdetails in Abu Dhabi
Alfa Romeo C38: Frontflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo C38: Winglets
Foto: : Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Alfa Romeo C38: DRS-Aufhängung
Foto: : Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Alfa Romeo C38: Heckflügel-Endplatte
Foto: : Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Alfa Romeo C38: Auspuff
Foto: : Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Renault R.S.19: Frontflügel
Foto: : Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Renault R.S.19: Cockpitschutz Halo
Foto: : Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Red Bull RB15: Frontflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB15: Lenkrad
Foto: : Erik Junius
Red Bull RB15: Windabweiser und Luftleitbleche
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19: Unterboden
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W10: Frontflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W10: Lenkrad
Foto: : Erik Junius
Mercedes W10: Luftleitbleche
Foto: : Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF90: Frontflügel
Foto: : Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF90: Winglets
Foto: : Erik Junius
Ferrari SF90: Auspuff
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90: Auspuff
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL34: Frontflügel
Foto: : Erik Junius
Haas VF-19: Lenkrad
Foto: : Erik Junius
Denn ein mehrköpfiges Team verfolgt für dich das Geschehen auf und abseits der Strecke. So liefern wir dir auch dann wertvolle Zusatzinformationen und Nachrichten, wenn du nicht die Möglichkeit hast, die Formel 1 auf RTL oder im Formel-1-Live-Stream zu verfolgen!
Hier klicken: Formel 1 Abu Dhabi - das 3. Freie Training im Formel-1-Live-Ticker ab 11:00 Uhr (MEZ)
Unser Tipp: Du bist unterwegs? Dann verfolge den Live-Ticker in der Motorsport-Total.com-App. Du hast die Wahl zwischen der iOs-, Android- oder der Windows-Phone-App.
Artikel-Info
|Rennserie
|Formel 1
|Event
|Abu Dhabi
|Subevent
|3. Training
Renn-Center
|Session
|Datum
|
Ortszeit
Deine Uhrzeit
|Inhalt
|1. Training
|
Sa. 30 Nov.
Fr. 29 Nov.
|
|2. Training
|
Sa. 30 Nov.
Fr. 29 Nov.
|
|3. Training
|
Sa. 30 Nov.
Sa. 30 Nov.
|
|Qualifying
|
Sa. 30 Nov.
Sa. 30 Nov.
|
|Rennen
|
Sa. 30 Nov.
So. 1 Dez.
|
Kalender
