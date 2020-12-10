Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Abu-Dhabi-Grand-Prix
Die neuesten Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Abu-Dhabi-Grand-Prix 2020, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Mercedes W11: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Haas VF-19: Kühlungsschlitze
Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Red Bull RB16: Motorinstallation
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF1000: Motorhaube/Unterboden
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
