Vorheriges
Formel 1 / Abu Dhabi / Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Abu-Dhabi-Grand-Prix

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Abu-Dhabi-Grand-Prix

Die neuesten Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Abu-Dhabi-Grand-Prix 2020, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Mercedes W11: Vorderrad-Aufhängung

Mercedes W11: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Haas VF-19: Kühlungsschlitze

Haas VF-19: Kühlungsschlitze
Red Bull RB16: Motorinstallation

Red Bull RB16: Motorinstallation
Ferrari SF1000: Motorhaube/Unterboden

Ferrari SF1000: Motorhaube/Unterboden
Abu Dhabi

