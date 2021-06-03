Vorheriges / George Russell: "Liebevolle Strenge" durch Wolff nach Imola-Crash Nächstes / Formel-1-Technik: Warum AlphaTauri den Red Bull RB16B nicht einfach kopiert hatFormel 1 / Baku News
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Aserbaidschan-Grand-Prix 2021
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Aserbaidschan-Grand-Prix 2021 in Baku, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
1/7
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL35M: Vorderrad-Bremse
2/7
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W12: Vorderrad-Bremse
3/7
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W12: Diffusor
4/7
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Vorderrad-Bremse
5/7
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel
6/7
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel
7/7
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
