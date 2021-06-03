Tickets
Formel 1 / Baku News

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Aserbaidschan-Grand-Prix 2021

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Aserbaidschan-Grand-Prix 2021 in Baku, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Aserbaidschan-Grand-Prix 2021

Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel

Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
1/7

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL35M: Vorderrad-Bremse

McLaren MCL35M: Vorderrad-Bremse
2/7

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W12: Vorderrad-Bremse

Mercedes W12: Vorderrad-Bremse
3/7

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W12: Diffusor

Mercedes W12: Diffusor
4/7

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Vorderrad-Bremse

Red Bull RB16B: Vorderrad-Bremse
5/7

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel

Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel
6/7

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel

Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel
7/7

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Artikel-Info

Rennserie Formel 1
Event Baku

