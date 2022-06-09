Formel 1 / Baku Fotostrecke
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Aserbaidschan-Grand-Prix 2022
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Aserbaidschan 2022 in Baku, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Alfa Romeo C42: Frontflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo C42: Kühlöffnungen
Foto: : Alfa Romeo
Aston Martin AMR 22: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo C42: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Haas VF-22: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL36: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W13: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB18: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alpha Tauri AT03: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB18: Unterboden
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W13: Frontpartie
Foto: : Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
Foto: : Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
Foto: : Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
