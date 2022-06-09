Tickets
Formel 1 / Baku Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Aserbaidschan-Grand-Prix 2022

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Aserbaidschan 2022 in Baku, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Aserbaidschan-Grand-Prix 2022
Alfa Romeo C42: Frontflügel
Alfa Romeo C42: Frontflügel
1/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C42: Kühlöffnungen
Alfa Romeo C42: Kühlöffnungen
2/14

Foto: : Alfa Romeo

Aston Martin AMR 22: Heckflügel
Aston Martin AMR 22: Heckflügel
3/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C42: Heckflügel
Alfa Romeo C42: Heckflügel
4/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel
Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel
5/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-22: Heckflügel
Haas VF-22: Heckflügel
6/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL36: Heckflügel
McLaren MCL36: Heckflügel
7/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Heckflügel
Mercedes W13: Heckflügel
8/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB18: Heckflügel
Red Bull RB18: Heckflügel
9/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpha Tauri AT03: Heckflügel
Alpha Tauri AT03: Heckflügel
10/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB18: Unterboden
Red Bull RB18: Unterboden
11/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Frontpartie
Mercedes W13: Frontpartie
12/14

Foto: : Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
13/14

Foto: : Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
14/14

Foto: : Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

