Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Aserbaidschan-Grand-Prix 2023

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Aserbaidschan 2023, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Aserbaidschan-Grand-Prix 2023
Aston Martin AMR23: Frontflügel
Aston Martin AMR23: Frontflügel
1/39

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT04: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
AlphaTauri AT04: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
2/39

Foto: : Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Haas VF-23: Frontpartie
Haas VF-23: Frontpartie
3/39

Foto: : Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Haas VF-23: Chassis mit Halo
Haas VF-23: Chassis mit Halo
4/39

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-23: Heckflügel
Haas VF-23: Heckflügel
5/39

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14: Frontflügel
Mercedes W14: Frontflügel
6/39

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Vorderrad-Bremse
Mercedes W14: Vorderrad-Bremse
7/39

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Heckflügel
Mercedes W14: Heckflügel
8/39

Foto: : Uncredited

Red Bull RB19: Heckflügel
Red Bull RB19: Heckflügel
9/39

Foto: : Uncredited

Red Bull RB19: Kühlungskomponenten im Seitenkasten
Red Bull RB19: Kühlungskomponenten im Seitenkasten
10/39

Foto: : Uncredited

Williams FW45: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Williams FW45: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
11/39

Foto: : Uncredited

Alfa Romeo C43: Hinterrad-Bremse
Alfa Romeo C43: Hinterrad-Bremse
12/39

Foto: : Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT04: Vorderrad-Bremse
AlphaTauri AT04: Vorderrad-Bremse
13/39

Foto: : Uncredited

Alpine A523: Frontflügel
Alpine A523: Frontflügel
14/39

Foto: : Uncredited

Alpine A523: Frontflügel-Endplatte
Alpine A523: Frontflügel-Endplatte
15/39

Foto: : Uncredited

Alpine A523: Federung
Alpine A523: Federung
16/39

Foto: : Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR23: Frontpartie ohne Nasenabdeckung
Aston Martin AMR23: Frontpartie ohne Nasenabdeckung
17/39

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Unterboden
Ferrari SF-23: Unterboden
18/39

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Frontpartie ohne Nasenabdeckung
Ferrari SF-23: Frontpartie ohne Nasenabdeckung
19/39

Foto: : Uncredited

Haas VF-23: Frontflügel
Haas VF-23: Frontflügel
20/39

Foto: : Uncredited

McLaren MCL60: Fahrersitz mit Gurten
McLaren MCL60: Fahrersitz mit Gurten
21/39

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Unterboden mit Haltestrebe
Mercedes W14: Unterboden mit Haltestrebe
22/39

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mclaren MCL60: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
Mclaren MCL60: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
23/39

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-23: Unterboden mit Haltestrebe und Sensoren
Ferrari SF-23: Unterboden mit Haltestrebe und Sensoren
24/39

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-23: Auspuff
Ferrari SF-23: Auspuff
25/39

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A523: Frontflügel
Alpine A523: Frontflügel
26/39

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT04: Frontpartie
AlphaTauri AT04: Frontpartie
27/39

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Unterboden mit Haltestrebe und Sensoren
Ferrari SF-23: Unterboden mit Haltestrebe und Sensoren
28/39

Foto: : Uncredited

McLaren MCL60: Unterboden
McLaren MCL60: Unterboden
29/39

Foto: : Uncredited

McLaren MCL60: Heckflügel, Auspuff und Diffusor
McLaren MCL60: Heckflügel, Auspuff und Diffusor
30/39

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Unterboden
Mercedes W14: Unterboden
31/39

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Lufteinlässe am Unterboden
Mercedes W14: Lufteinlässe am Unterboden
32/39

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Mercedes W14: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
33/39

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Frontflügel-Endplatte
Mercedes W14: Frontflügel-Endplatte
34/39

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Frontflügel
Mercedes W14: Frontflügel
35/39

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Auspuff und Diffusor
Mercedes W14: Auspuff und Diffusor
36/39

Foto: : Uncredited

Red Bull RB19: Unterboden
Red Bull RB19: Unterboden
37/39

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-23: Heckflügel, Auspuff und Diffusor
Haas VF-23: Heckflügel, Auspuff und Diffusor
38/39

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-23: Heckflügel
Ferrari SF-23: Heckflügel
39/39

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

