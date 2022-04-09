Tickets
Formel 1 / Melbourne Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Australien-Grand-Prix 2022 in Melbourne

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Australien 2022 in Melbourne, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Australien-Grand-Prix 2022 in Melbourne
Ferrari F1-75: Winglets an der Hinterrad-Aufhängung
Ferrari F1-75: Winglets an der Hinterrad-Aufhängung
1/31

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C42: Frontflügel
Alfa Romeo C42: Frontflügel
2/31

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull RB18: Unterboden
Red Bull RB18: Unterboden
3/31

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A522: Frontflügel
Alpine A522: Frontflügel
4/31

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
5/31

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
6/31

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes W13: Motorhaube
Mercedes W13: Motorhaube
7/31

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes W13: Motorhaube
Mercedes W13: Motorhaube
8/31

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes W13: Motorhaube
Mercedes W13: Motorhaube
9/31

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

McLaren MCL36: Nasen
McLaren MCL36: Nasen
10/31

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
11/31

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W13: Nase
Mercedes W13: Nase
12/31

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W13: Venturi-Kanäle
Mercedes W13: Venturi-Kanäle
13/31

Foto: : Uncredited

Red Bull RB18: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Red Bull RB18: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
14/31

Foto: : Uncredited

Red Bull RB18: Heckflügel
Red Bull RB18: Heckflügel
15/31

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB18: Venturi-Kanäle
Red Bull RB18: Venturi-Kanäle
16/31

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
17/31

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Williams FW44: Vorderrad-Bremse
Williams FW44: Vorderrad-Bremse
18/31

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Nase
Ferrari F1-75: Nase
19/31

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT03: Antriebsinstallation
AlphaTauri AT03: Antriebsinstallation
20/31

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT03: Getriebe
AlphaTauri AT03: Getriebe
21/31

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A522: Unterboden
Alpine A522: Unterboden
22/31

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR22: Frontflügel
Aston Martin AMR22: Frontflügel
23/31

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mclaren MCL36: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Mclaren MCL36: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
24/31

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Unterboden
Mercedes W13: Unterboden
25/31

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB18: Frontflügel
Red Bull RB18: Frontflügel
26/31

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A522: Frontflügel
Alpine A522: Frontflügel
27/31

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Heckflügel
Mercedes W13: Heckflügel
28/31

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR22: Frontflügel
Aston Martin AMR22: Frontflügel
29/31

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Diffusor
Ferrari F1-75: Diffusor
30/31

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL36: Luftleitblech an der Vorderrad-Bremse
McLaren MCL36: Luftleitblech an der Vorderrad-Bremse
31/31

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

