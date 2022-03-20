Vorheriges / Williams wieder ganz hinten: Hauptgegner ist Aston Martin Nächstes / Haas-Teamchef Günther Steiner: "Ferrari ist jetzt der beste Motor"Formel 1 / Sachir Fotostrecke
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Bahrain-Grand-Prix 2022 in Sachir
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Bahrain 2022 in Sachir, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden
1/18
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alpine A522: Vorderrad-Bremse
2/18
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin AMR22: Vorderrad-Bremse
3/18
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Bremse
4/18
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL36: Vorderrad-Bremse
5/18
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL36: Aufhängung
6/18
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden und Heckflügel
7/18
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel und Seitenkästen
8/18
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel und Diffusor
9/18
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W13: Antriebsinstallation
10/18
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL36: Radkappe
11/18
Foto: : Erik Junius
Red Bull RB18: Kühlschlitze
12/18
Foto: : Erik Junius
Red Bull RB18: Vorderrad-Bremse
13/18
Foto: : Erik Junius
Ferrari F1-75: Kühlschlitze
14/18
Foto: : Erik Junius
Alpine A522: Antriebsinstallation
15/18
Foto: : Erik Junius
Alpine A522: Antriebsinstallation
16/18
Foto: : Erik Junius
Aston Martin AMR22: Kühlschlitze
17/18
Foto: : Erik Junius
Ferrari F1-75: Frontpartie
18/18
Foto: : Erik Junius
geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Bet here
Vorheriger Artikel
Williams wieder ganz hinten: Hauptgegner ist Aston Martin
Nächster Artikel
Haas-Teamchef Günther Steiner: "Ferrari ist jetzt der beste Motor"
Kommentare laden
geteilte inhalte
kommentare