Formel 1 / Sachir Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Bahrain-Grand-Prix 2022 in Sachir

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Bahrain 2022 in Sachir, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Bahrain-Grand-Prix 2022 in Sachir
Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden
Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden
1/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A522: Vorderrad-Bremse
Alpine A522: Vorderrad-Bremse
2/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR22: Vorderrad-Bremse
Aston Martin AMR22: Vorderrad-Bremse
3/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Bremse
Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Bremse
4/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL36: Vorderrad-Bremse
McLaren MCL36: Vorderrad-Bremse
5/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL36: Aufhängung
McLaren MCL36: Aufhängung
6/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden und Heckflügel
Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden und Heckflügel
7/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel und Seitenkästen
Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel und Seitenkästen
8/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel und Diffusor
Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel und Diffusor
9/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Antriebsinstallation
Mercedes W13: Antriebsinstallation
10/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL36: Radkappe
McLaren MCL36: Radkappe
11/18

Foto: : Erik Junius

Red Bull RB18: Kühlschlitze
Red Bull RB18: Kühlschlitze
12/18

Foto: : Erik Junius

Red Bull RB18: Vorderrad-Bremse
Red Bull RB18: Vorderrad-Bremse
13/18

Foto: : Erik Junius

Ferrari F1-75: Kühlschlitze
Ferrari F1-75: Kühlschlitze
14/18

Foto: : Erik Junius

Alpine A522: Antriebsinstallation
Alpine A522: Antriebsinstallation
15/18

Foto: : Erik Junius

Alpine A522: Antriebsinstallation
Alpine A522: Antriebsinstallation
16/18

Foto: : Erik Junius

Aston Martin AMR22: Kühlschlitze
Aston Martin AMR22: Kühlschlitze
17/18

Foto: : Erik Junius

Ferrari F1-75: Frontpartie
Ferrari F1-75: Frontpartie
18/18

Foto: : Erik Junius

