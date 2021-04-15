Formel 1 / Imola / Fotostrecke
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Emilia-Romagna-Grand-Prix 2021 in Imola
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Emilia-Romagna-Grand-Prix 2021 in Imola, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel
Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Williams FW43B: Frontflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF21: Motorhaube
Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes W12: Motorhaube
Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alpine A521: Frontflügel
Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alpine A521: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin AMR21: Frontflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin AMR21: Frontflügel
Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo C41: Windabweiser
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
AlphaTauri AT02: Windabweiser
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
AlphaTauri AT02: Windabweiser und Unterboden
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
AlphaTauri AT02: Unterboden
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
AlphaTauri AT02: Frontflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
AlphaTauri AT02: Frontflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alpine A521: Windabweiser
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alpine A521: Windabweiser
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
AlphaTauri AT02: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF 21: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
