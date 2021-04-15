Tickets
Formel 1 / Imola / Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Emilia-Romagna-Grand-Prix 2021 in Imola

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Emilia-Romagna-Grand-Prix 2021 in Imola, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Emilia-Romagna-Grand-Prix 2021 in Imola

Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel

Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel
1/22

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel

Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel
2/22

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Williams FW43B: Frontflügel

Williams FW43B: Frontflügel
3/22

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Vorderrad-Aufhängung

Red Bull RB16B: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
4/22

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel

Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
5/22

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF21: Motorhaube

Ferrari SF21: Motorhaube
6/22

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes W12: Motorhaube

Mercedes W12: Motorhaube
7/22

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alpine A521: Frontflügel

Alpine A521: Frontflügel
8/22

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alpine A521: Vorderrad-Aufhängung

Alpine A521: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
9/22

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR21: Frontflügel

Aston Martin AMR21: Frontflügel
10/22

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR21: Frontflügel

Aston Martin AMR21: Frontflügel
11/22

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel

Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel
12/22

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C41: Windabweiser

Alfa Romeo C41: Windabweiser
13/22

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT02: Windabweiser

AlphaTauri AT02: Windabweiser
14/22

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT02: Windabweiser und Unterboden

AlphaTauri AT02: Windabweiser und Unterboden
15/22

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT02: Unterboden

AlphaTauri AT02: Unterboden
16/22

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT02: Frontflügel

AlphaTauri AT02: Frontflügel
17/22

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT02: Frontflügel

AlphaTauri AT02: Frontflügel
18/22

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A521: Windabweiser

Alpine A521: Windabweiser
19/22

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A521: Windabweiser

Alpine A521: Windabweiser
20/22

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT02: Heckflügel

AlphaTauri AT02: Heckflügel
21/22

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF 21: Heckflügel

Ferrari SF 21: Heckflügel
22/22

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Rennserie Formel 1
Event Imola

