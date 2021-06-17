Formel 1 / Le Castellet News
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Frankreich-Grand-Prix 2021
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Frankreich-Grand-Prix 2021 in Le Castellet, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
AlphaTauri AT02: Frontflügel-Endplatte
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
AlphaTauri AT02: Frontflügel-Endplatte
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin AMR21: Heckflügel-Endplatte
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W12: Heckflügel-Endplatte
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL35M: Heckflügel-Endplatte
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel-Varianten
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
16.06.2021
