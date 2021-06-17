Tickets
Formel 1 / Le Castellet News
Formel 1 / Le Castellet News

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Frankreich-Grand-Prix 2021

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Frankreich-Grand-Prix 2021 in Le Castellet, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Frankreich-Grand-Prix 2021

AlphaTauri AT02: Frontflügel-Endplatte

AlphaTauri AT02: Frontflügel-Endplatte
1/6

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT02: Frontflügel-Endplatte

AlphaTauri AT02: Frontflügel-Endplatte
2/6

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR21: Heckflügel-Endplatte

Aston Martin AMR21: Heckflügel-Endplatte
3/6

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W12: Heckflügel-Endplatte

Mercedes W12: Heckflügel-Endplatte
4/6

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL35M: Heckflügel-Endplatte

McLaren MCL35M: Heckflügel-Endplatte
5/6

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel-Varianten

Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel-Varianten
6/6

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Reifendruck in der Formel 1: So versuchen die Teams zu tricksen

Reifendruck in der Formel 1: So versuchen die Teams zu tricksen
