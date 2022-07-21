Tickets
Formel 1 / Le Castellet Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Frankreich-Grand-Prix 2022

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Frankreich 2022 in Le Castellet, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Frankreich-Grand-Prix 2022
Mercedes W13: Frontpartie-Vergleich
Mercedes W13: Frontpartie-Vergleich
1/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR22: Vorderrad-Bremse
Aston Martin AMR22: Vorderrad-Bremse
2/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C42: Frontflügel
Alfa Romeo C42: Frontflügel
3/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A522: Vorderrad-Bremse
Alpine A522: Vorderrad-Bremse
4/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-22: Vorderrad-Bremse
Haas VF-22: Vorderrad-Bremse
5/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Frontpartie
Mercedes W13: Frontpartie
6/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-22: Frontflügel-Endplatte
Haas VF-22: Frontflügel-Endplatte
7/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-22: Bodenplatte
Haas VF-22: Bodenplatte
8/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
9/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C42: Frontflügel
Alfa Romeo C42: Frontflügel
10/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR 22: Vorderrad-Bremse
Aston Martin AMR 22: Vorderrad-Bremse
11/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A522: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Alpine A522: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
12/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
13/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel
Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel
14/14

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Tickets
