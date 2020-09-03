Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Italien-Grand-Prix 2020 in Monza
Die neuesten Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Italien-Grand-Prix 2020 in Monza, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Ferrari SF1000: Frontflügel
1/6
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF1000: Frontflügel
2/6
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF1000: Frontflügel
3/6
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16: Heckflügel
4/6
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16: Heckflügel
5/6
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL35: Frontflügel
6/6
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
