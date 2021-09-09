Tickets
Mick Schumacher und Haas 2022: Geht "in die richtige Richtung" / Die Sonderdesigns von Alfa Romeo und Aston Martin in Monza
Formel 1 / Monza News

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Italien-Grand-Prix 2021

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Italien-Grand-Prix 2021 in Monza, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Italien-Grand-Prix 2021
Aston Martin AMR21: Frontflügel
Aston Martin AMR21: Frontflügel
1/4

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A521: Frontpartie
Alpine A521: Frontpartie
2/4

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A521: Heckflügel
Alpine A521: Heckflügel
3/4

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A521: Nase mit Frontflügel
Alpine A521: Nase mit Frontflügel
4/4

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mick Schumacher und Haas 2022: Geht "in die richtige Richtung"

Vorheriger Artikel

Mick Schumacher und Haas 2022: Geht "in die richtige Richtung"

Nächster Artikel

Die Sonderdesigns von Alfa Romeo und Aston Martin in Monza

Die Sonderdesigns von Alfa Romeo und Aston Martin in Monza
