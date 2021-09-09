Vorheriges / Mick Schumacher und Haas 2022: Geht "in die richtige Richtung" Nächstes / Die Sonderdesigns von Alfa Romeo und Aston Martin in MonzaFormel 1 / Monza News
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Italien-Grand-Prix 2021
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Italien-Grand-Prix 2021 in Monza, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Aston Martin AMR21: Frontflügel
1/4
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alpine A521: Frontpartie
2/4
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alpine A521: Heckflügel
3/4
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alpine A521: Nase mit Frontflügel
4/4
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
