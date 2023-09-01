Vorheriges / Das Formel-1-Sonderdesign von Alfa Romeo in Monza
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Italien-Grand-Prix 2023

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Italien 2023 in Monza, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Alpine A523 technical details
Alfa Romeo C43: Antriebsinstallation
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A523: Antriebsinstallation
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR23: Frontflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-23: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-23: Hinterrad-Aufhängung mit Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C43: Frontflügel
Foto: : Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT04: Antriebsinstallation
Foto: : Uncredited

Alpine A523: Vorderrad-Bremse
Foto: : Uncredited

Alpine A523: Antriebsinstallation
Foto: : Uncredited

Alpine A523: Frontflügel
Foto: : Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR23: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel-Endplatte
Foto: : Uncredited

Haas VF-23: Antriebsinstallation
Foto: : Uncredited

Haas VF-23: Vorderrad-Bremse
Foto: : Uncredited

McLaren MCL60: Vorderrad-Bremse
Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Motorhaube
Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Vorderrad-Bremse
Foto: : Uncredited

Red Bull RB19: Antriebsinstallation
Foto: : Uncredited

Red Bull RB19: Hinterrad-Aufhängung und Heckflügel
Foto: : Uncredited

Williams FW45: Frontflügel
Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Frontpartie
Foto: : Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Red Bull RB19: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C43: Motorhaube
Foto: : Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Alpine A523: Frontpartie
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL60: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT04: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT04: Frontflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT04: Federung
Foto: : Erik Junius

AlphaTauri AT04: Lenkrad
Foto: : Erik Junius

Alpine A523: Federung
Foto: : Erik Junius

Aston Martin AMR23: Motorhaube
Foto: : Erik Junius

Ferrari SF-23: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C43: Heckflügel, Beam-Wing und Diffusor
Foto: : Uncredited

Alfa Romeo C43: Lufteinlass am Seitenkasten
Foto: : Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT04: Lufteinlass am Seitenkasten
Foto: : Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT04: Heckflügel, Auspuff und Diffusor
Foto: : Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR23: Heckflügel
Foto: : Uncredited

Mclaren MCL60: Heckflügel
Foto: : Uncredited

Williams FW45: Heckflügel
Foto: : Uncredited

Williams FW45: Lufteinlass am Seitenkasten
Foto: : Uncredited

Alfa Romeo C43: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C43: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A523: Beam-Wing und Diffusor
Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

