Vorheriges / Formel-1-Technik: Wie die Teams das Porpoising bekämpft haben Nächstes / Die Freitagsfahrer der Formel 1 2022 in der ÜbersichtFormel 1 / Montreal Fotostrecke
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Kanada-Grand-Prix 2022
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Kanada 2022 in Montreal, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Ferrari F1-75: Diffusor und Auspuff
1/20
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden
2/20
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Hinterrad-Aufhängung
3/20
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
4/20
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin AMR22: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
5/20
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
AlphaTauri AT03: Vorderrad-Bremse
6/20
Alpine A522: Vorderrad-Bremse
7/20
Alpine A522: Diffusor
8/20
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alpine A522: Heckflügel
9/20
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin AMR22: Antriebsinstallation
10/20
Aston Martin AMR22: Frontflügel-Endplatte
11/20
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
12/20
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
13/20
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
14/20
Red Bull RB18: Unterboden mit Venturi-Kanälen
15/20
William FW44: Vorderrad-Bremse
16/20
Alfa Romeo C42: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
17/20
Alfa Romeo C42: Lenkrad
18/20
Alpine A522: Frontflügel
19/20
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin AMR22: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
20/20
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Bet here
Vorheriger Artikel
Formel-1-Technik: Wie die Teams das Porpoising bekämpft haben
Nächster Artikel
Die Freitagsfahrer der Formel 1 2022 in der Übersicht
geteilte inhalte
kommentare