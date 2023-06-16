Vorheriges / Formel-1-Motorenstrafen 2023: Die Übersicht Nächstes / Die Freitagsfahrer der Formel 1 2023 in der Übersicht
Formel 1 / Montreal Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Kanada-Grand-Prix 2023

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Kanada 2023 in Montreal, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Ferrari SF-23 front brake and front wing detail
Ferrari SF-23: Seitenkasten mit Unterboden
Ferrari SF-23: Seitenkasten mit Unterboden
1/28

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14: Vorderrad-Bremse
Mercedes W14: Vorderrad-Bremse
2/28

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-23: Vorderrad-Bremse
Ferrari SF-23: Vorderrad-Bremse
3/28

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-23: Hinterrad-Aufhängung
Ferrari SF-23: Hinterrad-Aufhängung
4/28

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A523: Frontflügel
Alpine A523: Frontflügel
5/28

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR23: Motorhaube und Seitenkasten
Aston Martin AMR23: Motorhaube und Seitenkasten
6/28

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR23: Seitenkasten mit Unterboden
Aston Martin AMR23: Seitenkasten mit Unterboden
7/28

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR23: Seitenkasten mit Unterboden
Aston Martin AMR23: Seitenkasten mit Unterboden
8/28

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR23: Seitenkasten mit Unterboden
Aston Martin AMR23: Seitenkasten mit Unterboden
9/28

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-23: Frontpartie
Ferrari SF-23: Frontpartie
10/28

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Heckflügel
Ferrari SF-23: Heckflügel
11/28

Foto: : Uncredited

McLaren MCL60: Heckflügel
McLaren MCL60: Heckflügel
12/28

Foto: : Uncredited

McLaren MCL60: Frontflügel
McLaren MCL60: Frontflügel
13/28

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Frontflügel-Unterseite
Mercedes W14: Frontflügel-Unterseite
14/28

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Mercedes W14: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
15/28

Foto: : Uncredited

Alpine A523: Frontflügel
Alpine A523: Frontflügel
16/28

Foto: : Uncredited

Alfa Romeo C43: Vorderrad-Bremse
Alfa Romeo C43: Vorderrad-Bremse
17/28

Foto: : Uncredited

Alfa Romeo C43: Vorderrad-Bremse
Alfa Romeo C43: Vorderrad-Bremse
18/28

Foto: : Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR23: Unterboden
Aston Martin AMR23: Unterboden
19/28

Foto: : Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR23: Heckflügel mit Auspuff und Diffusor
Aston Martin AMR23: Heckflügel mit Auspuff und Diffusor
20/28

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR23: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
Aston Martin AMR23: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
21/28

Foto: : Uncredited

Alfa Romeo C43: Hinterrad-Aufhängung und hinterer Bremsschacht
Alfa Romeo C43: Hinterrad-Aufhängung und hinterer Bremsschacht
22/28

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A523: Heckflügel
Alpine A523: Heckflügel
23/28

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-23: Heckflügel
Haas VF-23: Heckflügel
24/28

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-23: Unterboden
Haas VF-23: Unterboden
25/28

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-23: Unterboden
Haas VF-23: Unterboden
26/28

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Williams FW45: Unterboden
Williams FW45: Unterboden
27/28

Foto: : Uncredited

Williams FW45: Heckflügel
Williams FW45: Heckflügel
28/28

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

