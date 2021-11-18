Formel 1 / Losail Fotostrecke
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Katar-Grand-Prix 2021
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Katar-Grand-Prix 2021 in Losail, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Mercedes W12: Kühlöffnungen
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W12: Kühlöffnungen
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel
Foto: : Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
AlphaTauri AT02 : Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alpine A521: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alpine A521: Kühlöffnungen
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL35M: Kühlöffnungen
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W12: Frontflügel
Foto: : Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Alpine A521: Vorderrad-Bremse
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF21 : Airbox
Foto: : Uncredited
Ferrari SF21: Windabweiser
Foto: : Uncredited
Ferrari SF21: Bremskühlung
Foto: : Uncredited
Ferrari SF21: Winglets
Foto: : Uncredited
Ferrari SF21: Heckflügel mit T-Flügel
Foto: : Uncredited
Ferrari SF21: Lenkrad
Foto: : Uncredited
Ferrari SF21: Unterboden
Foto: : Uncredited
Mercedes W12: Windabweiser
Foto: : Uncredited
McLaren MCL35M: Lenkrad
Foto: : Uncredited
Red Bull RB16B: Frontflügel
Foto: : Uncredited
Red Bull RB16B: Getriebe mit Hinterrad-Aufhängung
Foto: : Uncredited
