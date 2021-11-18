Tickets
Vorheriges / Fall Hamilton/Verstappen: Sportkommissare vertagen Entscheidung
Formel 1 / Losail Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Katar-Grand-Prix 2021

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Katar-Grand-Prix 2021 in Losail, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Katar-Grand-Prix 2021
Mercedes W12: Kühlöffnungen
Mercedes W12: Kühlöffnungen
1/21

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W12: Kühlöffnungen
Mercedes W12: Kühlöffnungen
2/21

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel
Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel
3/21

Foto: : Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri AT02 : Vorderrad-Aufhängung
AlphaTauri AT02 : Vorderrad-Aufhängung
4/21

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A521: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Alpine A521: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
5/21

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A521: Kühlöffnungen
Alpine A521: Kühlöffnungen
6/21

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL35M: Kühlöffnungen
McLaren MCL35M: Kühlöffnungen
7/21

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W12: Frontflügel
Mercedes W12: Frontflügel
8/21

Foto: : Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Alpine A521: Vorderrad-Bremse
Alpine A521: Vorderrad-Bremse
9/21

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel
Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel
10/21

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF21 : Airbox
Ferrari SF21 : Airbox
11/21

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF21: Windabweiser
Ferrari SF21: Windabweiser
12/21

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF21: Bremskühlung
Ferrari SF21: Bremskühlung
13/21

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF21: Winglets
Ferrari SF21: Winglets
14/21

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF21: Heckflügel mit T-Flügel
Ferrari SF21: Heckflügel mit T-Flügel
15/21

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF21: Lenkrad
Ferrari SF21: Lenkrad
16/21

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF21: Unterboden
Ferrari SF21: Unterboden
17/21

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W12: Windabweiser
Mercedes W12: Windabweiser
18/21

Foto: : Uncredited

McLaren MCL35M: Lenkrad
McLaren MCL35M: Lenkrad
19/21

Foto: : Uncredited

Red Bull RB16B: Frontflügel
Red Bull RB16B: Frontflügel
20/21

Foto: : Uncredited

Red Bull RB16B: Getriebe mit Hinterrad-Aufhängung
Red Bull RB16B: Getriebe mit Hinterrad-Aufhängung
21/21

Foto: : Uncredited

