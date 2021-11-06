Tickets
Formel 1 / Mexiko-Stadt Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Mexiko-Grand-Prix 2021

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Mexiko-Grand-Prix 2021 in Mexiko-Stadt, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Mexiko-Grand-Prix 2021
Red Bull RB16B: Vorderrad-Bremse
Red Bull RB16B: Vorderrad-Bremse
1/20

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W12: Vorderrad-Bremse
Mercedes W12: Vorderrad-Bremse
2/20

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Diffusor
Red Bull RB16B: Diffusor
3/20

Foto: : Uncredited

Red Bull RB16B: Windabweiser
Red Bull RB16B: Windabweiser
4/20

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF21: Vorderrad-Bremse
Ferrari SF21: Vorderrad-Bremse
5/20

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF21: Diffusor und Auspuff
Ferrari SF21: Diffusor und Auspuff
6/20

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL35M: Vorderrad-Bremse
McLaren MCL35M: Vorderrad-Bremse
7/20

Foto: : Uncredited

McLaren MCL35M: Frontpartie
McLaren MCL35M: Frontpartie
8/20

Foto: : Uncredited

McLaren MCL35M: Frontflügel
McLaren MCL35M: Frontflügel
9/20

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W12: Windabweiser
Mercedes W12: Windabweiser
10/20

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W12: Unterboden
Mercedes W12: Unterboden
11/20

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W12: Frontflügel
Mercedes W12: Frontflügel
12/20

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W12: Frontflügel-Unterseite
Mercedes W12: Frontflügel-Unterseite
13/20

Foto: : Uncredited

Red Bull RB16B: Hinterrad-Bremse
Red Bull RB16B: Hinterrad-Bremse
14/20

Foto: : Uncredited

Red Bull RB16B: Antriebsinstallation
Red Bull RB16B: Antriebsinstallation
15/20

Foto: : Uncredited

Red Bull RB16B: Frontpartie
Red Bull RB16B: Frontpartie
16/20

Foto: : Uncredited

Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel
Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel
17/20

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W12: Diffusor
Mercedes W12: Diffusor
18/20

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF21: Vorderrad-Bremse
Ferrari SF21: Vorderrad-Bremse
19/20

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Diffusor und Auspuff
Red Bull RB16B: Diffusor und Auspuff
20/20

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

