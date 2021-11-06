Vorheriges / Formel-1-Liveticker: Aston Martin opferte 2021 für 2022 Nächstes / Weitere Motorwechsel: Jetzt schon fünf Fahrer strafversetzt!Formel 1 / Mexiko-Stadt Fotostrecke
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Mexiko-Grand-Prix 2021
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Mexiko-Grand-Prix 2021 in Mexiko-Stadt, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Red Bull RB16B: Vorderrad-Bremse
1/20
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W12: Vorderrad-Bremse
2/20
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Diffusor
3/20
Foto: : Uncredited
Red Bull RB16B: Windabweiser
4/20
Foto: : Uncredited
Ferrari SF21: Vorderrad-Bremse
5/20
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF21: Diffusor und Auspuff
6/20
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL35M: Vorderrad-Bremse
7/20
Foto: : Uncredited
McLaren MCL35M: Frontpartie
8/20
Foto: : Uncredited
McLaren MCL35M: Frontflügel
9/20
Foto: : Uncredited
Mercedes W12: Windabweiser
10/20
Foto: : Uncredited
Mercedes W12: Unterboden
11/20
Foto: : Uncredited
Mercedes W12: Frontflügel
12/20
Foto: : Uncredited
Mercedes W12: Frontflügel-Unterseite
13/20
Foto: : Uncredited
Red Bull RB16B: Hinterrad-Bremse
14/20
Foto: : Uncredited
Red Bull RB16B: Antriebsinstallation
15/20
Foto: : Uncredited
Red Bull RB16B: Frontpartie
16/20
Foto: : Uncredited
Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel
17/20
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W12: Diffusor
18/20
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF21: Vorderrad-Bremse
19/20
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Diffusor und Auspuff
20/20
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
