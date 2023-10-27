Formel 1 Mexiko-Stadt
Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Mexiko-Grand-Prix 2023

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Mexiko 2023 in Mexiko-Stadt, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Ferrari SF-23 detail

Ferrari SF-23: Kühlschlitze in der Motorhaube

Ferrari SF-23: Kühlschlitze in der Motorhaube
1 - 32

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Aufhängung

Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
2 - 32

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB19: Unterboden

Red Bull RB19: Unterboden
3 - 32

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-23: Frontpartie mit Frontflügel

Ferrari SF-23: Frontpartie mit Frontflügel
4 - 32

Foto: : Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Schlagschrauber

Schlagschrauber
5 - 32

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alpine A523: Frontflügel

Alpine A523: Frontflügel
6 - 32

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo C43: Frontflügel

Alfa Romeo C43: Frontflügel
7 - 32

Foto: : Uncredited

Alfa Romeo C43. Vorderrad-Aufhängung

Alfa Romeo C43. Vorderrad-Aufhängung
8 - 32

Foto: : Uncredited

Alpine A523: Vorderrad-Aufhängung

Alpine A523: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
9 - 32

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Vorderrad-Bremse

Ferrari SF-23: Vorderrad-Bremse
10 - 32

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel-Endplatte

Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel-Endplatte
11 - 32

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel

Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel
12 - 32

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Unterboden mit Haltestrebe

Ferrari SF-23: Unterboden mit Haltestrebe
13 - 32

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Unterboden

Ferrari SF-23: Unterboden
14 - 32

Foto: : Uncredited

McLaren MCL60: Vorderrad-Aufhängung

McLaren MCL60: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
15 - 32

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Frontflügel

Mercedes W14: Frontflügel
16 - 32

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Motorhaube

Mercedes W14: Motorhaube
17 - 32

Foto: : Uncredited

Red Bull RB19: Antriebsinstallation

Red Bull RB19: Antriebsinstallation
18 - 32

Foto: : Uncredited

Alpine A523: Motorhaube mit Heckflügel

Alpine A523: Motorhaube mit Heckflügel
19 - 32

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL60: Heckflügel und Sensoren

McLaren MCL60: Heckflügel und Sensoren
20 - 32

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14: Heckflügel, Auspuff und Beam-Wings

Mercedes W14: Heckflügel, Auspuff und Beam-Wings
21 - 32

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB19: Kühlschlitze in der Motorhaube

Red Bull RB19: Kühlschlitze in der Motorhaube
22 - 32

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C43: Unterboden mit Hinterrad-Aufhängung

Alfa Romeo C43: Unterboden mit Hinterrad-Aufhängung
23 - 32

Foto: : Filip Cleeren

AlphaTauri AT04: Vorderrad-Aufhängung

AlphaTauri AT04: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
24 - 32

Foto: : Filip Cleeren

AlphaTauri AT04: Motorhaube mit Kühlschlitzen

AlphaTauri AT04: Motorhaube mit Kühlschlitzen
25 - 32

Foto: : Filip Cleeren

AlphaTauri AT04: Bremsschacht an der Vorderachse

AlphaTauri AT04: Bremsschacht an der Vorderachse
26 - 32

Foto: : Filip Cleeren

AlphaTauri AT04: Bremsschacht an der Vorderachse

AlphaTauri AT04: Bremsschacht an der Vorderachse
27 - 32

Foto: : Filip Cleeren

Alpine A523: Motorhaube mit Kühlschlitzen

Alpine A523: Motorhaube mit Kühlschlitzen
28 - 32

Foto: : Filip Cleeren

Haas VF-23: Motorhaube mit Kühlschlitzen

Haas VF-23: Motorhaube mit Kühlschlitzen
29 - 32

Foto: : Filip Cleeren

McLaren MCL60: Bremsschacht an der Vorderachse

McLaren MCL60: Bremsschacht an der Vorderachse
30 - 32

Foto: : Filip Cleeren

McLaren MCL60: Motorhaube mit Kühlschlitzen

McLaren MCL60: Motorhaube mit Kühlschlitzen
31 - 32

Foto: : Filip Cleeren

Red Bull RB19: Seitenkasten mit Unterboden

Red Bull RB19: Seitenkasten mit Unterboden
32 - 32

Foto: : Filip Cleeren

