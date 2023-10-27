Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Mexiko-Grand-Prix 2023
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Mexiko 2023 in Mexiko-Stadt, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Ferrari SF-23: Kühlschlitze in der Motorhaube
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB19: Unterboden
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF-23: Frontpartie mit Frontflügel
Foto: : Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Schlagschrauber
Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alpine A523: Frontflügel
Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alfa Romeo C43: Frontflügel
Foto: : Uncredited
Alfa Romeo C43. Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Foto: : Uncredited
Alpine A523: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Foto: : Uncredited
Ferrari SF-23: Vorderrad-Bremse
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel-Endplatte
Foto: : Uncredited
Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel
Foto: : Uncredited
Ferrari SF-23: Unterboden mit Haltestrebe
Foto: : Uncredited
Ferrari SF-23: Unterboden
Foto: : Uncredited
McLaren MCL60: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Foto: : Uncredited
Mercedes W14: Frontflügel
Foto: : Uncredited
Mercedes W14: Motorhaube
Foto: : Uncredited
Red Bull RB19: Antriebsinstallation
Foto: : Uncredited
Alpine A523: Motorhaube mit Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL60: Heckflügel und Sensoren
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W14: Heckflügel, Auspuff und Beam-Wings
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB19: Kühlschlitze in der Motorhaube
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo C43: Unterboden mit Hinterrad-Aufhängung
Foto: : Filip Cleeren
AlphaTauri AT04: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Foto: : Filip Cleeren
AlphaTauri AT04: Motorhaube mit Kühlschlitzen
Foto: : Filip Cleeren
AlphaTauri AT04: Bremsschacht an der Vorderachse
Foto: : Filip Cleeren
AlphaTauri AT04: Bremsschacht an der Vorderachse
Foto: : Filip Cleeren
Alpine A523: Motorhaube mit Kühlschlitzen
Foto: : Filip Cleeren
Haas VF-23: Motorhaube mit Kühlschlitzen
Foto: : Filip Cleeren
McLaren MCL60: Bremsschacht an der Vorderachse
Foto: : Filip Cleeren
McLaren MCL60: Motorhaube mit Kühlschlitzen
Foto: : Filip Cleeren
Red Bull RB19: Seitenkasten mit Unterboden
Foto: : Filip Cleeren
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Mexiko-Grand-Prix 2023
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Mexiko-Grand-Prix 2023 Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Mexiko-Grand-Prix 2023
