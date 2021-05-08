Tickets
Formel 1 / Monte Carlo News

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Monaco-Grand-Prix 2021

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Monaco-Grand-Prix 2021, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Monaco-Grand-Prix 2021

Red Bull RB16: Heckflügel

Red Bull RB16: Heckflügel
Red Bull RB16B: Diffusor

Red Bull RB16B: Diffusor
Ferrari SF21: Heckflügel

Ferrari SF21: Heckflügel
Ferrari SF21: Diffusor

Ferrari SF21: Diffusor
Mercedes W12: Heckflügel

Mercedes W12: Heckflügel
Mercedes W12: Diffusor

Mercedes W12: Diffusor
McLaren MCL35M: Diffusor

McLaren MCL35M: Diffusor
Red Bull RB16B: Diffusor

Red Bull RB16B: Diffusor
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL35M: Halo

McLaren MCL35M: Halo
Foto: : Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

McLaren MCL35M: Frontflügel

McLaren MCL35M: Frontflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Rennserie Formel 1
Event Monte Carlo

