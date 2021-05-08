Vorheriges / Formel-1-Motorenstrafen 2021: Die Übersicht Nächstes / Mick Schumacher: Q2-Ergebnisse 2021 sind "absolut realistisch"Formel 1 / Monte Carlo News
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Monaco-Grand-Prix 2021
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Monaco-Grand-Prix 2021, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Red Bull RB16: Heckflügel
1/10
Red Bull RB16B: Diffusor
2/10
Ferrari SF21: Heckflügel
3/10
Ferrari SF21: Diffusor
4/10
Mercedes W12: Heckflügel
5/10
Mercedes W12: Diffusor
6/10
McLaren MCL35M: Diffusor
7/10
Red Bull RB16B: Diffusor
8/10
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL35M: Halo
9/10
Foto: : Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
McLaren MCL35M: Frontflügel
10/10
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
