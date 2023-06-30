Vorheriges / Formel-1-Motorenstrafen 2023: Die Übersicht
Formel 1 / Spielberg Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Österreich-Grand-Prix 2023

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Österreich 2023 in Spielberg, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Aston Martin AMR23: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
Aston Martin AMR23: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
1/36

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR23: Unterboden
Aston Martin AMR23: Unterboden
2/36

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel
Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel
3/36

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL60: Vorderrad-Bremse
McLaren MCL60: Vorderrad-Bremse
4/36

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL60: Motorhaube
McLaren MCL60: Motorhaube
5/36

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14: Motorhaube
Mercedes W14: Motorhaube
6/36

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Bremse
Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Bremse
7/36

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-23: Vorderrad-Bremse
Ferrari SF-23: Vorderrad-Bremse
8/36

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
Ferrari SF-23: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
9/36

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-23: Unterboden mit Haltestrebe
Ferrari SF-23: Unterboden mit Haltestrebe
10/36

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-23: Drag-Reduction-System (DRS)
Haas VF-23: Drag-Reduction-System (DRS)
11/36

Foto: : Uncredited

Haas VF-23: Vorderrad-Bremse
Haas VF-23: Vorderrad-Bremse
12/36

Foto: : Uncredited

McLaren MCL60: Frontflügel
McLaren MCL60: Frontflügel
13/36

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Motorhaube
Mercedes W14: Motorhaube
14/36

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Vorderrad-Bremse
Mercedes W14: Vorderrad-Bremse
15/36

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Fahrersitz
Mercedes W14: Fahrersitz
16/36

Foto: : Uncredited

Red Bull RB19: Lenkrad
Red Bull RB19: Lenkrad
17/36

Foto: : Uncredited

Williams FW45: Frontflügel
Williams FW45: Frontflügel
18/36

Foto: : Uncredited

Williams FW45: Heckflügel
Williams FW45: Heckflügel
19/36

Foto: : Uncredited

Williams FW45: Vorderrad-Bremse
Williams FW45: Vorderrad-Bremse
20/36

Foto: : Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR23: Frontflügel
Aston Martin AMR23: Frontflügel
21/36

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel
Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel
22/36

Foto: : Uncredited

Alfa Romeo C43: Hinterrad-Aufhängung
Alfa Romeo C43: Hinterrad-Aufhängung
23/36

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
Ferrari SF-23: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
24/36

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A523: Frontflügel-Endplatte
Alpine A523: Frontflügel-Endplatte
25/36

Foto: : Uncredited

Alpine A523: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Alpine A523: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
26/36

Foto: : Uncredited

Alpine A523: Heckflügel
Alpine A523: Heckflügel
27/36

Foto: : Uncredited

McLaren MCL60: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
McLaren MCL60: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
28/36

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT04: Auspuff und Heckflügel
AlphaTauri AT04: Auspuff und Heckflügel
29/36

Foto: : Filip Cleeren

Ferrari SF-23: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
Ferrari SF-23: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
30/36

Foto: : Filip Cleeren

McLaren MCL60: Vorderrad-Aufhängung und Seitenkasten
McLaren MCL60: Vorderrad-Aufhängung und Seitenkasten
31/36

Foto: : Filip Cleeren

McLaren MCL60: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
McLaren MCL60: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
32/36

Foto: : Filip Cleeren

Red Bull RB19: Auspuff und Heckflügel
Red Bull RB19: Auspuff und Heckflügel
33/36

Foto: : Filip Cleeren

Williams FW45: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
Williams FW45: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
34/36

Foto: : Filip Cleeren

Williams FW45: Unterboden
Williams FW45: Unterboden
35/36

Foto: : Filip Cleeren

Williams FW45: Vorderrad-Aufhängung und Bremsschacht
Williams FW45: Vorderrad-Aufhängung und Bremsschacht
36/36

Foto: : Filip Cleeren

