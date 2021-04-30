Tickets
Formel 1 / Portimao News

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Portugal-Grand-Prix 2021 in Portimao

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Portugal-Grand-Prix 2021 in Portimao, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Portugal-Grand-Prix 2021 in Portimao

Mercedes W12: Vorderradbremse

Mercedes W12: Vorderradbremse
1/18

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W12: Diffusor

Mercedes W12: Diffusor
2/18

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W12: Luftleitbleche und Unterboden

Mercedes W12: Luftleitbleche und Unterboden
3/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W12: Antriebsinstallation

Mercedes W12: Antriebsinstallation
4/18

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W12: Auspuffanlage

Mercedes W12: Auspuffanlage
5/18

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W12: Felge

Mercedes W12: Felge
6/18

Foto: : Uncredited

Red Bull RB16B: Luftleitbleche

Red Bull RB16B: Luftleitbleche
7/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Antriebsinstallation

Red Bull RB16B: Antriebsinstallation
8/18

Foto: : Uncredited

Alpine A521: Vorderrad-Aufhängung

Alpine A521: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
9/18

Foto: : Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR21: Rückspiegel-Halterung

Aston Martin AMR21: Rückspiegel-Halterung
10/18

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF21: Vorderradbremse

Ferrari SF21: Vorderradbremse
11/18

Foto: : Uncredited

Haas VF-21: Antriebsinstallation

Haas VF-21: Antriebsinstallation
12/18

Foto: : Uncredited

Alfa Romeo C41: Vorderradbremse

Alfa Romeo C41: Vorderradbremse
13/18

Foto: : Uncredited

Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel

Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel
14/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C41: Kühlerinstallation

Alfa Romeo C41: Kühlerinstallation
15/18

Foto: : Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT02: Windabweiser

AlphaTauri AT02: Windabweiser
16/18

Foto: : Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT02: Diffusor

AlphaTauri AT02: Diffusor
17/18

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF21: Frontpartie

Ferrari SF21: Frontpartie
18/18

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Rennserie Formel 1
Event Portimao

