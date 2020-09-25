Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Russland-Grand-Prix 2020 in Sotschi
geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Die neuesten Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Russland-Grand-Prix 2020 in Sotschi, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Fotostrecke
Liste
Racing Point RP20: Heckflügel
1/3
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF1000: Heckflügel (neu/alt)
2/3
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP20: Frontflügel
3/3
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Kommentare laden
Angesagt Heute
Aktuelle News
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Russland-Grand-Prix 2020 in Sotschi
geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Diashow