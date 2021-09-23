Tickets
Formel 1 / Sotschi News

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Russland-Grand-Prix 2021

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Russland-Grand-Prix 2021 in Sotschi, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Russland-Grand-Prix 2021
Red Bull RB16B: Antriebsinstallation
Red Bull RB16B: Antriebsinstallation
1/10

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Vorderrad-Aufhängung mit Bremse
Red Bull RB16B: Vorderrad-Aufhängung mit Bremse
2/10

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel
Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel
3/10
Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel
Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel
4/10

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
5/10

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF21: Heckflügel
Ferrari SF21: Heckflügel
6/10

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL35M: Heckflügel
McLaren MCL35M: Heckflügel
7/10
Aston Martin AMR21: Heckflügel
Aston Martin AMR21: Heckflügel
8/10
Aston Martin AMR21: Luftleitbleche
Aston Martin AMR21: Luftleitbleche
9/10

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF21: Antriebsinstallation
Ferrari SF21: Antriebsinstallation
10/10

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

