Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Russland-Grand-Prix 2021
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Russland-Grand-Prix 2021 in Sotschi, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Red Bull RB16B: Antriebsinstallation
1/10
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Vorderrad-Aufhängung mit Bremse
2/10
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel
3/10
Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel
4/10
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
5/10
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF21: Heckflügel
6/10
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL35M: Heckflügel
7/10
Aston Martin AMR21: Heckflügel
8/10
Aston Martin AMR21: Luftleitbleche
9/10
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF21: Antriebsinstallation
10/10
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
