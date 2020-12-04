Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Sachir-Grand-Prix in Bahrain
Die neuesten Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Sachir-Grand-Prix 2020 in Bahrain, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Racing Point RP20: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF1000: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000: Vorderrad-Bremse
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W11: Heckflügel, Auspuff, Diffusor
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W11: Unterboden
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
