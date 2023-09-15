Vorheriges / KI im Motorsport – wie die Technologie den Sport verändern wird
Formel 1 / Singapur Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Singapur-Grand-Prix 2023

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Singapur 2023, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Alpine A523 technische Details
Alpine A523: Frontpartie
Alpine A523: Frontpartie
1/25

Foto: : Uncredited

Alpine A523: Frontflügel
Alpine A523: Frontflügel
2/25

Foto: : Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR23: Frontapartie
Aston Martin AMR23: Frontapartie
3/25

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Frontflügel
Mercedes W14: Frontflügel
4/25

Foto: : Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Nase
Mercedes W14: Nase
5/25

Foto: : Uncredited

Williams FW45: Frontflügel
Williams FW45: Frontflügel
6/25

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel
Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel
7/25

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel
Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel
8/25

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel
Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel
9/25

Foto: : Uncredited

McLaren MCL60: Seitenkasten
McLaren MCL60: Seitenkasten
10/25

Foto: : Jon Noble

McLaren MCL60: Heckflügel
McLaren MCL60: Heckflügel
11/25

Foto: : Jon Noble

McLaren MCL60: Seitenkasten mit Unterboden und Haltestrebe
McLaren MCL60: Seitenkasten mit Unterboden und Haltestrebe
12/25

Foto: : Jon Noble

McLaren MCL60: Frontflügel
McLaren MCL60: Frontflügel
13/25

Foto: : Jon Noble

Mercedes W14: Heckflügel
Mercedes W14: Heckflügel
14/25

Foto: : Uncredited

Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Bremse
Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Bremse
15/25

Foto: : Uncredited

Red Bull RB19: Seitenkasten-Abdeckung
Red Bull RB19: Seitenkasten-Abdeckung
16/25

Foto: : Uncredited

Red Bull RB19: Heckflügel
Red Bull RB19: Heckflügel
17/25

Foto: : Uncredited

Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
18/25

Foto: : Uncredited

Alfa Romeo C43: Frontflügel
Alfa Romeo C43: Frontflügel
19/25

Foto: : Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT04: Seitenkasten
AlphaTauri AT04: Seitenkasten
20/25

Foto: : Jake Boxall-Legge

AlphaTauri AT04: Seitenkasten
AlphaTauri AT04: Seitenkasten
21/25

Foto: : Jake Boxall-Legge

AlphaTauri AT04: Frontflügel
AlphaTauri AT04: Frontflügel
22/25

Foto: : Jake Boxall-Legge

Alpine A523: Frontflügel
Alpine A523: Frontflügel
23/25

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Heckflügel
Ferrari SF-23: Heckflügel
24/25

Foto: : Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Hinterrad-Bremse
Ferrari SF-23: Hinterrad-Bremse
25/25

Foto: : Uncredited

