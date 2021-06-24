Tickets
Formel 1 / Spielberg 1 News

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Steiermark-Grand-Prix 2021

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Steiermark-Grand-Prix 2021 in Spielberg, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Steiermark-Grand-Prix 2021

Alpine A521: Aufhängungsdetails

Alpine A521: Aufhängungsdetails
1/3

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR21: Frontflügel

Aston Martin AMR21: Frontflügel
2/3

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel

Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
3/3

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

