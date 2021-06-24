Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Steiermark-Grand-Prix 2021
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Steiermark-Grand-Prix 2021 in Spielberg, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Alpine A521: Aufhängungsdetails
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin AMR21: Frontflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
