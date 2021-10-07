Tickets
Formel 1 / Istanbul Fotostrecke
Formel 1 / Istanbul Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Türkei-Grand-Prix 2021

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Türkei-Grand-Prix 2021 in Istanbul, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Türkei-Grand-Prix 2021
Haas VF-21: Fahrersitz
Haas VF-21: Fahrersitz
1/9

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Red Bull RB16B: Luftleitbleche
Red Bull RB16B: Luftleitbleche
2/9

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Cape-Luftleitblech
Red Bull RB16B: Cape-Luftleitblech
3/9

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Frontflügel
Red Bull RB16B: Frontflügel
4/9

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Motorhaube mit Unterboden
Red Bull RB16B: Motorhaube mit Unterboden
5/9

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel und Diffusor
Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel und Diffusor
6/9

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
7/9

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF21: Diffusor
Ferrari SF21: Diffusor
8/9

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT02: Antriebsinstallation
AlphaTauri AT02: Antriebsinstallation
9/9

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

