Formel 1 / Istanbul Fotostrecke
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Türkei-Grand-Prix 2021
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Türkei-Grand-Prix 2021 in Istanbul, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Haas VF-21: Fahrersitz
1/9
Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Red Bull RB16B: Luftleitbleche
2/9
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Cape-Luftleitblech
3/9
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Frontflügel
4/9
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Motorhaube mit Unterboden
5/9
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel und Diffusor
6/9
Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
7/9
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF21: Diffusor
8/9
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
AlphaTauri AT02: Antriebsinstallation
9/9
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Event
Powered by
18+, UK residents only, T&Cs Apply, Gamble Responsibly
Kommentare laden
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Türkei-Grand-Prix 2021
geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Aktuelle News
Listen to this article