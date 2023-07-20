Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Ungarn-Grand-Prix 2023

Vorheriges / Formel-1-Quoten 2023: Die Übersicht von Sky, ORF und ServusTV
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Ungarn 2023 auf dem Hungaroring bei Budapest, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Alpine A523: Frontflügel
Alpine A523: Frontflügel
1/16

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
2/16

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel
Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel
3/16

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-23: Frontpartie mit Kamera-Gehäuse
Ferrari SF-23: Frontpartie mit Kamera-Gehäuse
4/16

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB19: Frontpartie
Red Bull RB19: Frontpartie
5/16

Foto: : Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Red Bull RB19: Seitenkasten-Lufteinlass
Red Bull RB19: Seitenkasten-Lufteinlass
6/16

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB19: Seitenkasten-Lufteinlass
Red Bull RB19: Seitenkasten-Lufteinlass
7/16

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB19: Seitenkasten-Lufteinlass
Red Bull RB19: Seitenkasten-Lufteinlass
8/16

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Williams FW45: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Williams FW45: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
9/16

Foto: : Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF-23: Seitenkasten mit Motorhaube
Ferrari SF-23: Seitenkasten mit Motorhaube
10/16

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-23: Kühlöffnungen in der Motorhaube
Ferrari SF-23: Kühlöffnungen in der Motorhaube
11/16

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-23: Diffusor
Ferrari SF-23: Diffusor
12/16

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A523: Sensoren vor der Hinterachse
Alpine A523: Sensoren vor der Hinterachse
13/16

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14: Seitenkasten und Motorhaube
Mercedes W14: Seitenkasten und Motorhaube
14/16

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14: Heckflügel
Mercedes W14: Heckflügel
15/16

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14: Heckflügel, Auspuff und Diffusor
Mercedes W14: Heckflügel, Auspuff und Diffusor
16/16

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

