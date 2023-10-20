Formel 1 Austin
Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim USA-Grand-Prix 2023

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix der USA 2023 in Austin, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Alpine A523 detail

Haas VF-23: Nase ohne Frontflügel

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-23: Frontpartie

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A523: Heckflügel, Auspuff, Beam-Wing und Diffusor

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB19: Antriebsinstallation

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Bremse

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Williams FW45: Auspuff, Beam-Wing und Diffusor

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C43: Unterboden

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT04: Unterboden

Foto: : Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT04: Frontpartie

Foto: : Uncredited

Haas VF-23: Seitenkasten

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-23: Heckflügel, Motorhaube und Seitenkästen

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-23: Motorhaube und Seitenkasten

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14: Seitenkasten und Unterboden

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Aufhängung

Foto: : Uncredited

Haas VF-23: Heckflügel und Seitenkasten

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-23: Kühlschlitze in der Motorhaube

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

McLaren MCL60: Frontpartie

Foto: : Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Haas VF-23: Motorhaube mit Seitenkasten und Unterboden

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14: Unterboden

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14: Unterboden

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14: Unterboden

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14: Unterboden

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR23: Seitenkasten mit Unterboden

Aston Martin AMR23: Unterboden mit Haltestrebe

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-23: Heckflügel, Auspuff, Beam-Wing und Diffusor

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-23: Seitenkasten und Rückspiegel-Halterung

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR23: Seitenkasten mit Unterboden

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR23: Heckflügel, Auspuff, Beam-Wing und Diffusor

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14: Frontflügel-Endplatten

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR23: Unterboden mit Haltestrebe

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB19: Kamera an der Frontpartie

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB19: Frontflügel-Endplatte

Foto: : Giorgio Piola

