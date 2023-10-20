Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim USA-Grand-Prix 2023
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix der USA 2023 in Austin, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Haas VF-23: Nase ohne Frontflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Haas VF-23: Frontpartie
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alpine A523: Heckflügel, Auspuff, Beam-Wing und Diffusor
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB19: Antriebsinstallation
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Bremse
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Williams FW45: Auspuff, Beam-Wing und Diffusor
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo C43: Unterboden
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
AlphaTauri AT04: Unterboden
Foto: : Uncredited
AlphaTauri AT04: Frontpartie
Foto: : Uncredited
Haas VF-23: Seitenkasten
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Haas VF-23: Heckflügel, Motorhaube und Seitenkästen
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Haas VF-23: Motorhaube und Seitenkasten
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W14: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Foto: : Uncredited
Haas VF-23: Heckflügel und Seitenkasten
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Haas VF-23: Kühlschlitze in der Motorhaube
Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
McLaren MCL60: Frontpartie
Foto: : Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Haas VF-23: Motorhaube mit Seitenkasten und Unterboden
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W14: Unterboden
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W14: Unterboden
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W14: Unterboden
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W14: Unterboden
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin AMR23: Seitenkasten mit Unterboden
Aston Martin AMR23: Unterboden mit Haltestrebe
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Haas VF-23: Heckflügel, Auspuff, Beam-Wing und Diffusor
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Haas VF-23: Seitenkasten und Rückspiegel-Halterung
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin AMR23: Seitenkasten mit Unterboden
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin AMR23: Heckflügel, Auspuff, Beam-Wing und Diffusor
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W14: Frontflügel-Endplatten
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin AMR23: Unterboden mit Haltestrebe
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB19: Kamera an der Frontpartie
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB19: Frontflügel-Endplatte
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Aktuelle News
Top 10: Die schnellsten Strecken im MotoGP-Kalender
Top 10: Die schnellsten Strecken im MotoGP-Kalender Top 10: Die schnellsten Strecken im MotoGP-Kalender
Die Qualifying-, Sprint- und Rennduelle der Formel-1-Saison 2023
Die Qualifying-, Sprint- und Rennduelle der Formel-1-Saison 2023 Die Qualifying-, Sprint- und Rennduelle der Formel-1-Saison 2023
Die Freitagsfahrer der Formel 1 2023 in der Übersicht
Die Freitagsfahrer der Formel 1 2023 in der Übersicht Die Freitagsfahrer der Formel 1 2023 in der Übersicht
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim USA-Grand-Prix 2023
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim USA-Grand-Prix 2023 Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim USA-Grand-Prix 2023
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.