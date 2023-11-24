Formel 1 Abu Dhabi
Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Abu-Dhabi-Grand-Prix 2023

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Abu Dhabi 2023 in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

McLaren MCL60 technical detail

Ferrari SF-23: Sensoren vor dem Heckflügel

Ferrari SF-23: Sensoren vor dem Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-23: Monocoque

Ferrari SF-23: Monocoque
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL60: Vorderrad-Aufhängung

McLaren MCL60: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14: Frontflügel

Mercedes W14: Frontflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14: Frontflügel-Endplatten

Mercedes W14: Frontflügel-Endplatten
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Bremse

Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Bremse
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL60: Frontflügel-Flaps

McLaren MCL60: Frontflügel-Flaps
Foto: : James Sutton / Motorsport Images

McLaren MCL60: Frontflügel

McLaren MCL60: Frontflügel
Foto: : James Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo C43: Frontflügel-Endplatte

Alfa Romeo C43: Frontflügel-Endplatte
Foto: : Filip Cleeren

Alfa Romeo C43: Frontflügel

Alfa Romeo C43: Frontflügel
Foto: : Filip Cleeren

Alfa Romeo C43: Sensoren hinter der Vorderachse

Alfa Romeo C43: Sensoren hinter der Vorderachse
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C43: Sensoren vor der Hinterachse

Alfa Romeo C43: Sensoren vor der Hinterachse
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpha Tauri AT04: Unterboden

Alpha Tauri AT04: Unterboden
Foto: : Filip Cleeren

Alpha Tauri AT04: Seitenkasten und Unterboden

Alpha Tauri AT04: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
Foto: : Filip Cleeren

Alpha Tauri AT04: Seitenkasten und Unterboden

Alpha Tauri AT04: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpha Tauri AT04: Vorderrad-Aufhängung

Alpha Tauri AT04: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Foto: : Filip Cleeren

Alpine A523: Heckflügel

Alpine A523: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR23: Heckflügel

Aston Martin AMR23: Heckflügel
Foto: : Filip Cleeren

Aston Martin AMR23: Heckflügel

Aston Martin AMR23: Heckflügel
Foto: : Filip Cleeren

Aston Martin AMR23: Heckflügel

Aston Martin AMR23: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL60: Heckflügel

McLaren MCL60: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14: Heckflügel

Mercedes W14: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A523: Frontflügel

Alpine A523: Frontflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

Alpine A523: Motorhaube

Alpine A523: Motorhaube
Foto: : Giorgio Piola

