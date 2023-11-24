Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Abu-Dhabi-Grand-Prix 2023
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Abu Dhabi 2023 in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Ferrari SF-23: Sensoren vor dem Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF-23: Monocoque
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL60: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W14: Frontflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W14: Frontflügel-Endplatten
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB19: Vorderrad-Bremse
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL60: Frontflügel-Flaps
Foto: : James Sutton / Motorsport Images
McLaren MCL60: Frontflügel
Foto: : James Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alfa Romeo C43: Frontflügel-Endplatte
Foto: : Filip Cleeren
Alfa Romeo C43: Frontflügel
Foto: : Filip Cleeren
Alfa Romeo C43: Sensoren hinter der Vorderachse
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo C43: Sensoren vor der Hinterachse
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alpha Tauri AT04: Unterboden
Foto: : Filip Cleeren
Alpha Tauri AT04: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
Foto: : Filip Cleeren
Alpha Tauri AT04: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alpha Tauri AT04: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Foto: : Filip Cleeren
Alpine A523: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin AMR23: Heckflügel
Foto: : Filip Cleeren
Aston Martin AMR23: Heckflügel
Foto: : Filip Cleeren
Aston Martin AMR23: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL60: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W14: Heckflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alpine A523: Frontflügel
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
Alpine A523: Motorhaube
Foto: : Giorgio Piola
