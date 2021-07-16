Tickets
Formel 1 / Präsentation: Formel-1-Auto 2022 Fotostrecke

Fotostrecke: Das Formel-1-Auto 2022 mit den 2021er-Designs

Die aktuellen Designs aus der Saison 2021 auf dem neuen Formel-1-Auto für 2022: Hier sind die Designstudien von Mercedes, Red Bull & Co. für die neue Ära!

Fotostrecke: Das Formel-1-Auto 2022 mit den 2021er-Designs

Red Bull

Red Bull
1/23

Red Bull

Red Bull
2/23

Red Bull

Red Bull
3/23

Foto: : Red Bull Racing

Williams

Williams
4/23

Foto: : Williams

Williams

Williams
5/23

Foto: : Williams

Williams

Williams
6/23

Foto: : Williams

Aston Martin

Aston Martin
7/23

Foto: : Aston Martin

Aston Martin

Aston Martin
8/23

Foto: : Aston Martin

Aston Martin

Aston Martin
9/23

Foto: : Aston Martin

Alpine

Alpine
10/23

Foto: : Alpine

Alpine

Alpine
11/23

Foto: : Alpine

Alpine

Alpine
12/23

Foto: : Alpine

AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri
13/23

Foto: : AlphaTauri

McLaren

McLaren
14/23

Foto: : McLaren

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo
15/23

Foto: : Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo
16/23

Foto: : Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo
17/23

Foto: : Alfa Romeo

Haas

Haas
18/23

Foto: : Haas F1 Team

Haas

Haas
19/23

Foto: : Haas F1 Team

Haas

Haas
20/23

Foto: : Haas F1 Team

Mercedes

Mercedes
21/23

Foto: : Mercedes AMG

Mercedes

Mercedes
22/23

Foto: : Mercedes AMG

Mercedes

Mercedes
23/23

Foto: : Mercedes AMG

