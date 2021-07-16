Vorheriges / Gasly und die ungewisse Zukunft: Gespräch mit Marko in Spielberg Nächstes / Direktvergleich: Formel-1-Auto 2021 vs. Formel-1-Auto 2022Formel 1 / Präsentation: Formel-1-Auto 2022 Fotostrecke
Fotostrecke: Das Formel-1-Auto 2022 mit den 2021er-Designs
Die aktuellen Designs aus der Saison 2021 auf dem neuen Formel-1-Auto für 2022: Hier sind die Designstudien von Mercedes, Red Bull & Co. für die neue Ära!
Red Bull
1/23
Red Bull
2/23
Red Bull
3/23
Foto: : Red Bull Racing
Williams
4/23
Foto: : Williams
Williams
5/23
Foto: : Williams
Williams
6/23
Foto: : Williams
Aston Martin
7/23
Foto: : Aston Martin
Aston Martin
8/23
Foto: : Aston Martin
Aston Martin
9/23
Foto: : Aston Martin
Alpine
10/23
Foto: : Alpine
Alpine
11/23
Foto: : Alpine
Alpine
12/23
Foto: : Alpine
AlphaTauri
13/23
Foto: : AlphaTauri
McLaren
14/23
Foto: : McLaren
Alfa Romeo
15/23
Foto: : Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo
16/23
Foto: : Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo
17/23
Foto: : Alfa Romeo
Haas
18/23
Foto: : Haas F1 Team
Haas
19/23
Foto: : Haas F1 Team
Haas
20/23
Foto: : Haas F1 Team
Mercedes
21/23
Foto: : Mercedes AMG
Mercedes
22/23
Foto: : Mercedes AMG
Mercedes
23/23
Foto: : Mercedes AMG
