Fotostrecke: Erste Fahrbilder vom neuen Red Bull RB16
12.02.2020, 15:42
Formel-1-Team Red Bull dreht bereits erste Runden mit dem neuen RB16-Honda. Hier sind die Fotos vom Shakedown mit Max Verstappen in Silverstone!
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
1/6
Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
2/6
Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
3/6
Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
4/6
Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
5/6
Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
6/6
Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool
|Rennserie
|Formel 1
|Event
|Formel-1-Autos 2020: Präsentation Red Bull RB16
|Subevent
|Shakedown
|Fahrer
Max Verstappen
|Teams
Red Bull Racing
12 März - 15 März
1. Training Beginnt in
29 Tagen
|Session
|Datum
|
Ortszeit
Deine Uhrzeit
|Inhalt
|1. Training
|
Mi. 12 Feb.
Fr. 13 März
|
|2. Training
|
Mi. 12 Feb.
Fr. 13 März
|
|3. Training
|
Mi. 12 Feb.
Sa. 14 März
|
|Qualifying
|
Mi. 12 Feb.
Sa. 14 März
|
|Rennen
|
Mi. 12 Feb.
So. 15 März
|
