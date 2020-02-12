Formel 1
Formel 1
R
Formel 1
Melbourne
Tickets
12 März
-
15 März
1. Training in
29 Tagen
R
Formel 1
Sachir
Tickets
19 März
-
22 März
Nächster Event in
35 Tagen
R
Formel 1
Hanoi
Tickets
02 Apr.
-
05 Apr.
Nächster Event in
49 Tagen
R
Formel 1
Zandvoort
Tickets
30 Apr.
-
03 Mai
Nächster Event in
77 Tagen
R
Formel 1
Barcelona
Tickets
07 Mai
-
10 Mai
Nächster Event in
84 Tagen
R
Formel 1
Monte Carlo
Tickets
21 Mai
-
24 Mai
Nächster Event in
98 Tagen
R
Formel 1
Baku
Tickets
04 Juni
-
07 Juni
Nächster Event in
112 Tagen
R
Formel 1
Montreal
Tickets
11 Juni
-
14 Juni
Nächster Event in
119 Tagen
R
Formel 1
Le Castellet
Tickets
25 Juni
-
28 Juni
Nächster Event in
133 Tagen
R
Formel 1
Spielberg
Tickets
02 Juli
-
05 Juli
Nächster Event in
140 Tagen
R
Formel 1
Silverstone
Tickets
16 Juli
-
19 Juli
Nächster Event in
154 Tagen
R
Formel 1
Budapest
Tickets
30 Juli
-
02 Aug.
Nächster Event in
168 Tagen
R
Formel 1
Spa
Tickets
27 Aug.
-
30 Aug.
Nächster Event in
196 Tagen
R
Formel 1
Monza
Tickets
03 Sept.
-
06 Sept.
Nächster Event in
203 Tagen
R
Formel 1
Singapur
Tickets
17 Sept.
-
20 Sept.
Nächster Event in
217 Tagen
R
Formel 1
Sotschi
Tickets
24 Sept.
-
27 Sept.
Nächster Event in
224 Tagen
R
Formel 1
Suzuka
Tickets
08 Okt.
-
11 Okt.
Nächster Event in
238 Tagen
R
Formel 1
Austin
Tickets
22 Okt.
-
25 Okt.
Nächster Event in
252 Tagen
R
Formel 1
Mexiko-Stadt
Tickets
29 Okt.
-
01 Nov.
Nächster Event in
259 Tagen
R
Formel 1
Sao Paulo
Tickets
12 Nov.
-
15 Nov.
Nächster Event in
273 Tagen
R
Formel 1
Abu Dhabi
Tickets
26 Nov.
-
29 Nov.
Nächster Event in
287 Tagen
Details anzeigen:
Kalender Ergebnisse Gesamtwertung
Vorheriges
Formel 1 / Formel-1-Autos 2020: Präsentation Red Bull RB16 / Fotostrecke

Fotostrecke: Erste Fahrbilder vom neuen Red Bull RB16

geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Fotostrecke: Erste Fahrbilder vom neuen Red Bull RB16
12.02.2020, 15:42

Formel-1-Team Red Bull dreht bereits erste Runden mit dem neuen RB16-Honda. Hier sind die Fotos vom Shakedown mit Max Verstappen in Silverstone!

Fotostrecke
Liste

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
1/6

Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
2/6

Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
3/6

Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
4/6

Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
5/6

Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
6/6

Foto: : Red Bull Content Pool

