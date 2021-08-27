Vorheriges / Motorenstrafen: McLaren spricht sich gegen Verstappens Idee aus Nächstes / Formel-1-Motorenstrafen 2021: Die ÜbersichtFormel 1 / Spa Fotostrecke
In Bildern: Mick Schumachers Helmdesign-Hommage an Papa Michael
Mick Schumacher erinnert mit einem speziellen Helmdesign an das Formel-1-Debüt seines Vaters Michael Schumacher beim Belgien-Grand-Prix in Spa vor 30 Jahren
Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
1/9
Foto: : Haas F1 Team
Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
2/9
Foto: : Haas F1 Team
Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
3/9
Foto: : Haas F1 Team
Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
4/9
Foto: : Haas F1 Team
Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
5/9
Foto: : Haas F1 Team
Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
6/9
Foto: : Haas F1 Team
Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
7/9
Foto: : Haas F1 Team
Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
8/9
Foto: : Haas F1 Team
Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21
9/9
Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
