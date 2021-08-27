Tickets
Einloggen

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Lade Deine Apps herunter

© 2021 Motorsport Network. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Vorheriges / Motorenstrafen: McLaren spricht sich gegen Verstappens Idee aus Nächstes / Formel-1-Motorenstrafen 2021: Die Übersicht
Formel 1 / Spa Fotostrecke

In Bildern: Mick Schumachers Helmdesign-Hommage an Papa Michael

Mick Schumacher erinnert mit einem speziellen Helmdesign an das Formel-1-Debüt seines Vaters Michael Schumacher beim Belgien-Grand-Prix in Spa vor 30 Jahren

In Bildern: Mick Schumachers Helmdesign-Hommage an Papa Michael
Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
1/9

Foto: : Haas F1 Team

Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
2/9

Foto: : Haas F1 Team

Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
3/9

Foto: : Haas F1 Team

Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
4/9

Foto: : Haas F1 Team

Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
5/9

Foto: : Haas F1 Team

Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
6/9

Foto: : Haas F1 Team

Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
7/9

Foto: : Haas F1 Team

Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
Helm von Mick Schumacher in Spa
8/9

Foto: : Haas F1 Team

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21
Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21
9/9

Foto: : Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Motorenstrafen: McLaren spricht sich gegen Verstappens Idee aus

Vorheriger Artikel

Motorenstrafen: McLaren spricht sich gegen Verstappens Idee aus

Nächster Artikel

Formel-1-Motorenstrafen 2021: Die Übersicht

Formel-1-Motorenstrafen 2021: Die Übersicht
Kommentare laden

Angesagt

1
Formel 4

Fabienne Wohlwend: „Neben Mick Schumacher auf dem Podium ist nichts Besonderes“

Aktuelle News
Formel-1-Motorenstrafen 2021: Die Übersicht
F1

Formel-1-Motorenstrafen 2021: Die Übersicht

2 h
In Bildern: Mick Schumachers Helmdesign-Hommage an Papa Michael
F1

In Bildern: Mick Schumachers Helmdesign-Hommage an Papa Michael

4 h
Motorenstrafen: McLaren spricht sich gegen Verstappens Idee aus
F1

Motorenstrafen: McLaren spricht sich gegen Verstappens Idee aus

4 h
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Belgien-Grand-Prix 2021
F1

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Belgien-Grand-Prix 2021

6 h
Pierre Gasly: Zandvoort ist "wie Monaco ohne Mauern"
F1

Pierre Gasly: Zandvoort ist "wie Monaco ohne Mauern"

21 h
Aktuelle Videos
Donnerstag Spa: Mercedes-Fahrer 2022 schon fix? 32:58
Formel 1
21 h

Donnerstag Spa: Mercedes-Fahrer 2022 schon fix?

Interview: Max Verstappen über Spa und den WM-Kampf 09:27
Formel 1
26.08.2021

Interview: Max Verstappen über Spa und den WM-Kampf

Die Top-10-Kontroversen von Sebastian Vettel in der Formel 1 18:01
Formel 1
20.08.2021

Die Top-10-Kontroversen von Sebastian Vettel in der Formel 1

Die Top-10-Kontroversen von Sebastian Vettel in der Formel 1 18:01
Formel 1
20.08.2021

Die Top-10-Kontroversen von Sebastian Vettel in der Formel 1

Ralf Schumacher: 06:28
Formel 1
12.08.2021

Ralf Schumacher: "Würde mich freuen, wenn Verstappen den Titel holt”

Michael Schumacher More from
Michael Schumacher
"Geschenk der Familie": Netflix zeigt neue Doku über Michael Schumacher
Formel 1

"Geschenk der Familie": Netflix zeigt neue Doku über Michael Schumacher

Ralf Schumacher: Verstappen-Hamilton "erinnert mich an Senna-Prost"
Formel 1

Ralf Schumacher: Verstappen-Hamilton "erinnert mich an Senna-Prost"

Haas plant, Mick Schumachers Sitzproblem für Ungarn zu lösen Budapest
Formel 1

Haas plant, Mick Schumachers Sitzproblem für Ungarn zu lösen

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Die Qualifying-, Sprint- und Rennduelle der Formel-1-Saison 2021 Budapest
Formel 1

Die Qualifying-, Sprint- und Rennduelle der Formel-1-Saison 2021

Formel 1 2021: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel
Formel 1

Formel 1 2021: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel

Wer letzte Nacht am besten geschlafen hat: Mick Schumacher Portimao
Formel 1

Wer letzte Nacht am besten geschlafen hat: Mick Schumacher

Angesagt Heute

Fabienne Wohlwend: „Neben Mick Schumacher auf dem Podium ist nichts Besonderes“
Formel 4 Formel 4

Fabienne Wohlwend: „Neben Mick Schumacher auf dem Podium ist nichts Besonderes“

Aktuelle News

Formel-1-Motorenstrafen 2021: Die Übersicht
Formel 1 Formel 1

Formel-1-Motorenstrafen 2021: Die Übersicht

In Bildern: Mick Schumachers Helmdesign-Hommage an Papa Michael
Formel 1 Formel 1

In Bildern: Mick Schumachers Helmdesign-Hommage an Papa Michael

Motorenstrafen: McLaren spricht sich gegen Verstappens Idee aus
Formel 1 Formel 1

Motorenstrafen: McLaren spricht sich gegen Verstappens Idee aus

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Belgien-Grand-Prix 2021
Formel 1 Formel 1

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Belgien-Grand-Prix 2021

Unseren Newsletter abonnieren

Die App von Motorsport.com

Rennserie

Motorsport Network

Kontaktiere uns

© 2021 Motorsport Network. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.