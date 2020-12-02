Formel 1
Formel 1
R
Formel 1
Nürburgring
11 Okt.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
Formel 1
Portimao
25 Okt.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
Formel 1
Imola
01 Nov.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
Formel 1
Istanbul
15 Nov.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
Formel 1
Sachir 1
29 Nov.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
Formel 1
Sachir 2
Tickets
06 Dez.
FT1 in
1 Tag
Kompletter Rennkalender
R
Formel 1
Abu Dhabi
Tickets
11 Dez.
Nächster Event in
8 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
Details anzeigen:
Kalender Ergebnisse Gesamtwertung
Tickets
Einloggen

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Kaufen Shop

Lade Deine Apps herunter

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
TV Tickets Kaufen Shop
Vorheriges
Formel 1 / Sachir 2 / Fotostrecke

Mick Schumacher: Die ersten Fotos im Haas-Overall

Tickets
geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Mick Schumacher: Die ersten Fotos im Haas-Overall

Am Tag seiner Bekanntgabe für 2021 beginnt für Mick Schumacher bereits die Arbeit mit dem Haas-Team: Sitzanpassung und erste Gespräche mit den Ingenieuren

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher
1/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher
2/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher und Günther Steiner

Mick Schumacher und Günther Steiner
3/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher mit Günther Steiner und Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher mit Günther Steiner und Gary Gannon
4/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon
5/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon
6/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher
7/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher
8/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher
9/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon
10/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher
11/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon
12/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher
13/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher
14/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon
15/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon
16/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher
17/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon
18/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher
19/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher
20/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon
21/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon
22/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher
23/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon
24/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon

Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon
25/25

Foto: : Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Weiterlesen:

Erst Michael, dann Mick: "Für das Team ist es sehr emotional", sagt Steiner

Vorheriger Artikel

Erst Michael, dann Mick: "Für das Team ist es sehr emotional", sagt Steiner
Kommentare laden

Artikel-Info

Rennserie Formel 1
Event Sachir 2 Tickets
Fahrer Mick Schumacher
Teams Haas F1 Team

Angesagt Heute

Offiziell: Haas-Team bestätigt Nikita Masepin für F1-Saison 2021
Formel 1 Formel 1 / News

Offiziell: Haas-Team bestätigt Nikita Masepin für F1-Saison 2021

Aktuelle News

Mick Schumacher: Die ersten Fotos im Haas-Overall
F1 Formel 1 / Fotostrecke

Mick Schumacher: Die ersten Fotos im Haas-Overall

Erst Michael, dann Mick: "Für das Team ist es sehr emotional", sagt Steiner
F1 Formel 1 / Reaktion

Erst Michael, dann Mick: "Für das Team ist es sehr emotional", sagt Steiner

Pierre Gasly warnt vor "aggressivem" Randstein auf Bahrain-"Oval"
F1 Formel 1 / Vorschau

Pierre Gasly warnt vor "aggressivem" Randstein auf Bahrain-"Oval"

Steiner verteidigt Masepin gegen Kritik: "Auch Lauda hat für F1-Sitz bezahlt"
F1 Formel 1 / Reaktion

Steiner verteidigt Masepin gegen Kritik: "Auch Lauda hat für F1-Sitz bezahlt"

Angesagt

1
Formel 1

Offiziell: Haas-Team bestätigt Nikita Masepin für F1-Saison 2021

Aktuelle News

Mick Schumacher: Die ersten Fotos im Haas-Overall
F1

Mick Schumacher: Die ersten Fotos im Haas-Overall

Erst Michael, dann Mick: "Für das Team ist es sehr emotional", sagt Steiner
F1

Erst Michael, dann Mick: "Für das Team ist es sehr emotional", sagt Steiner

Pierre Gasly warnt vor "aggressivem" Randstein auf Bahrain-"Oval"
F1

Pierre Gasly warnt vor "aggressivem" Randstein auf Bahrain-"Oval"

Steiner verteidigt Masepin gegen Kritik: "Auch Lauda hat für F1-Sitz bezahlt"
F1

Steiner verteidigt Masepin gegen Kritik: "Auch Lauda hat für F1-Sitz bezahlt"

Formel 1 2021: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel
F1

Formel 1 2021: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel

Aktuelle Videos

Jean Todt: Wie die FIA auf den Feuerunfall von Grosjean reagieren wird 10:57
Formel 1
5h

Jean Todt: Wie die FIA auf den Feuerunfall von Grosjean reagieren wird

Marc Surer erinnert sich: Wie das so ist im Feuerball ... 13:01
Formel 1
14h

Marc Surer erinnert sich: Wie das so ist im Feuerball ...

Mick Schumacher fährt Haas - und bald auch Ferrari? 13:44
Formel 1
20h

Mick Schumacher fährt Haas - und bald auch Ferrari?

Grosjean-Crash: Das Feuer war gar nicht das Problem ... 00:00
Formel 1
30.11.2020

Grosjean-Crash: Das Feuer war gar nicht das Problem ...

Wie ein Set-up-Fehler Red Bulls Flügel-Update verwässert hat 04:47
Formel 1
26.11.2020

Wie ein Set-up-Fehler Red Bulls Flügel-Update verwässert hat

Unseren Newsletter abonnieren

Die App von Motorsport.com

Rennserie

Motorsport Network

Kontaktiere uns

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.