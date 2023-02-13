Vorheriges / Fotostrecke: Alle Formel-1-Autos von McLaren seit 1966 Nächstes / Aston Martin: Alle F1-Autos seit 1991, von Jordan über Force India & Co.
Formel 1 / McLaren-Launch Feature

Vergleich Formel-1-Autos 2023 vs. 2022: McLaren

Wie unterscheidet sich das Formel-1-Auto McLaren MCL60 für die Saison 2023 von jenem des Vorgängerautos McLaren MCL36 aus der Saison 2022? Wir machen den Fotodirektvergleich!

Vergleich Formel-1-Autos 2023 vs. 2022: McLaren
Weitere Artikel zu diesem Thema:
McLaren MCL60
McLaren MCL36
McLaren MCL60
McLaren MCL36

 

