Vergleich Formel-1-Lackierungen 2023 vs. 2022: Alphatauri

Wie unterscheidet sich die Lackierung des Formel-1-Autos AlphaTauri AT04 für die Saison 2023 von jener des Vorgängerautos AlphaTauri AT03 aus der Saison 2022? Wir machen den Fotodirektvergleich!

Vergleich Formel-1-Lackierungen 2023 vs. 2022: Alphatauri
AlphaTauri 04
AlphaTauri AT03
Alpha Tauri 04
AlphaTauri AT03
