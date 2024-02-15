Formel 1 Formel-1-Autos 2024: Red Bull RB20
Feature

Vergleich Formel-1-Autos 2023 vs. 2024: Red Bull

Wie unterscheidet sich der Mercedes W14 aus der Saison 2023 von seinem Nachfolger in der Formel 1, dem W15 für 2024? Wir machen den Foto-Direktvergleich!

Updated
Red Bull RB19 vs. RB20
Mehr zum Thema:

 

 

Red Bull RB18 im Design für 2023
Red Bull Racing RB20
Weitere Fotovergleiche:
Red Bull RB18 im Design für 2023
Red Bull Racing RB20
geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Vorheriger Artikel Vergleich Formel-1-Autos 2023 vs. 2024: Mercedes
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Die Qualifying-, Sprint- und Rennduelle der Formel-1-Saison 2023

Die Qualifying-, Sprint- und Rennduelle der Formel-1-Saison 2023

Formel 1

Die Qualifying-, Sprint- und Rennduelle der Formel-1-Saison 2023 Die Qualifying-, Sprint- und Rennduelle der Formel-1-Saison 2023

Die Formel-1-Autos 2023 in Bildern

Die Formel-1-Autos 2023 in Bildern

Formel 1

Die Formel-1-Autos 2023 in Bildern Die Formel-1-Autos 2023 in Bildern

Fotostrecke: Alle Formel-1-Autos von Red Bull seit 2005

Fotostrecke: Alle Formel-1-Autos von Red Bull seit 2005

Formel 1

Fotostrecke: Alle Formel-1-Autos von Red Bull seit 2005 Fotostrecke: Alle Formel-1-Autos von Red Bull seit 2005

Aktuelle News

IndyCar 2024: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel

IndyCar 2024: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel

Indy IndyCar

IndyCar 2024: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel IndyCar 2024: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel

Vergleich Formel-1-Autos 2023 vs. 2024: Red Bull

Vergleich Formel-1-Autos 2023 vs. 2024: Red Bull

F1 Formel 1
Formel-1-Autos 2024: Red Bull RB20

Vergleich Formel-1-Autos 2023 vs. 2024: Red Bull Vergleich Formel-1-Autos 2023 vs. 2024: Red Bull

Fotostrecke: Das Starterfeld der NASCAR-Saison 2024

Fotostrecke: Das Starterfeld der NASCAR-Saison 2024

NCS NASCAR Cup

Fotostrecke: Das Starterfeld der NASCAR-Saison 2024 Fotostrecke: Das Starterfeld der NASCAR-Saison 2024

NASCAR 2024: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel

NASCAR 2024: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel

NCS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2024: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel NASCAR 2024: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel

Unseren Newsletter abonnieren
Socials
Die App von Motorsport.com
Rennserie
Motorsport Network
Kontaktiere uns
© 2024 Motorsport Network. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.