Das Beste der Porsche AG beim E-Prix in Hyderabad

Porsche übernimmt mit einem Podiumsergebnis in Indien die Führung in der Formel-E-Weltmeisterschaft.

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, als Drittplatzierter auf dem Podium
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, als Drittplatzierter auf dem Podium
1/15

Foto: : Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche
2/15

Foto: : Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche
3/15

Foto: : Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche
4/15

Foto: : Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche
5/15

Foto: : Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, schreibt für die Fans Autogramme
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, schreibt für die Fans Autogramme
6/15

Foto: : Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Position drei und Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, Rennsieger
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Position drei und Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, Rennsieger
7/15

Foto: : Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
8/15

Foto: : Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
9/15

Foto: : Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
10/15

Foto: : Porsche AG

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
11/15

Foto: : Porsche AG

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
12/15

Foto: : Porsche AG

Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Safety-Car der Formel E
Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Safety-Car der Formel E
13/15

Foto: : Porsche AG

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
14/15

Foto: : Porsche AG

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
15/15

Foto: : Porsche AG

