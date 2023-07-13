Vorheriges / Emotionale Achterbahn in Portland für DS-Penske Nächstes / Rom ePrix: DS Penske kehrt nach Italien zurück
Formel E Interview

Video-Interview mit Eugenio Franzetti: „DS Performance entwickelt neue Ideen und Technologie für die Formel E“

In diesem neuen Video von Motorsport.com interviewt Franco Nugnes Eugenio Franzetti. Der Leiter von DS Performance, die Motorsportabteilung der Marke Stellantis, erläutert die Arbeitsweise des Formel-E-Teams in einer stetig wachsenden Kategorie und zeigt, wie man sich (trotz vieler Einheitsteile) durch Technik und Fahrer von der Konkurrenz absetzen will.

