Video-Interview mit Eugenio Franzetti: „DS Performance entwickelt neue Ideen und Technologie für die Formel E“
In diesem neuen Video von Motorsport.com interviewt Franco Nugnes Eugenio Franzetti. Der Leiter von DS Performance, die Motorsportabteilung der Marke Stellantis, erläutert die Arbeitsweise des Formel-E-Teams in einer stetig wachsenden Kategorie und zeigt, wie man sich (trotz vieler Einheitsteile) durch Technik und Fahrer von der Konkurrenz absetzen will.
Aktuelle News
Rom ePrix: DS Penske kehrt nach Italien zurück
Rom ePrix: DS Penske kehrt nach Italien zurück Rom ePrix: DS Penske kehrt nach Italien zurück
Video-Interview mit Eugenio Franzetti: „DS Performance entwickelt neue Ideen und Technologie für die Formel E“
Video-Interview mit Eugenio Franzetti: „DS Performance entwickelt neue Ideen und Technologie für die Formel E“ Video-Interview mit Eugenio Franzetti: „DS Performance entwickelt neue Ideen und Technologie für die Formel E“
Formel-1-Quoten 2023: Die Übersicht von Sky, ORF und ServusTV
Formel-1-Quoten 2023: Die Übersicht von Sky, ORF und ServusTV Formel-1-Quoten 2023: Die Übersicht von Sky, ORF und ServusTV
Die schnellsten Boxenstopps der Formel 1 2023
Die schnellsten Boxenstopps der Formel 1 2023 Die schnellsten Boxenstopps der Formel 1 2023
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.