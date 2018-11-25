Alle Penske-Champions: IndyCar, NASCAR, Supercars
Gesamtüberblick über die Titelträger des Penske-Teams in der IndyCar-, NASCAR- und Supercars-Szene!
1977 - USAC: Tom Sneva (Penske-Cosworth PC5 / McLaren-Cosworth M24)
Foto: : LAT Images
2 Saisonsiege (College Station I, Pocono)
1978 - USAC: Tom Sneva (Penske-Cosworth PC6; 2. v.l.)
Foto: : LAT Images
kein Saisonsieg
1979 - CART: Rick Mears (Penske-Cosworth PC6 und PC7)
Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway
3 Saisonsiege (Indy 500, Trenton III, Atlanta III)
1981 - CART: Rick Mears (Penske-Cosworth PC9B)
Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway
6 Saisonsiege (Atlanta I, Atlanta II, Riverside, Brooklyn, Watkins Glen, Mexico City)
1982 - CART: Rick Mears (Penske-Cosworth PC10)
Foto: : LAT Images
4 Saisonsiege (Phoenix I, Atlanta, Pocono, Riverside)
1983 - CART: Al Unser (Penske-Cosworth PC10B und PC11)
Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1 Saisonsieg (Cleveland)
1985 - CART: Al Unser (March-Cosworth 85C)
Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1 Saisonsieg (Phoenix)
1988 - CART: Danny Sullivan (Penske-Chevrolet PC17)
Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway
4 Saisonsiege (Portland, Brooklyn, Nazareth, Laguna Seca)
1994 - CART: Al Unser Jr. (Penske-Ilmor PC23 / Penske-Mercedes PC23)
Foto: : IndyCar Series
8 Saisonsiege (Long Beach, Indy 500, Milwaukee, Portland, Cleveland, Mid-Ohio, Loudon, Vancouver)
2000 - CART: Gil de Ferrarn (Reynard-Honda 2KI)
Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
2 Saisonsiege (Nazareth, Portland)
2001 - CART: Gil de Ferran (Reynard-Honda 2KI und 01i)
Foto: : KOZ
2 Saisonsiege (Rockingham, Houston)
2006 - IRL: Sam Hornish Jr. (Dallara-Honda IR03)
Foto: : Earl Ma
4 Saisonsiege (Indy 500, Richmond, Kansas City, Sparta)
2010 - NASCAR Nationwide: Brad Keselowski (Dodge Charger und Challenger)
Foto: : Michael C. Johnson
6 Saisonsiege (Talladega, Richmond I, Nashville, Brooklyn, Charlotte II, St. Louis II)
2012 - NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski (Dodge Charger)
Foto: : Getty Images
5 Saisonsiege (Bristol I, Talladega I, Sparta, Chicago, Dover II)
2014 - IndyCar: Will Power (Dallara-DW12-Chevrolet)
Foto: : John Cote
3 Saisonsiege (St. Petersburg, Detroit I, Milwaukee)
2016 - IndyCar: Simon Pagenaud (Dallara-Chevrolet IR12)
Foto: : IndyCar Series
5 Saisonsiege (Long Beach, Birmingham, GP Indianapolis, Mid-Ohio, Sonoma)
2017 - IndyCar: Josef Newgarden (Dallara-Chevrolet IR12)
Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway
4 Saisonsiege (Birmingham, Toronto, Mid-Ohio, St. Louis)
2018 - NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano (Ford Fusion)
Foto: : Logan Whitton / Motorsport Images
3 Saisonsiege (Talladega I, Martinsville II, Homestead)
2018 - Supercars: Scott McLaughlin (Ford Falcon)
Foto: : Dirk Klynsmith / Motorsport Images
8 Saisonsiege (Melboure I, Phillip Island I, Phillip Island II, Barbagallo I, Barbagallo II, Hidden Valley I, Ipswich I, Pukekohe II)
