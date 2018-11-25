Einloggen

IndyCar / Fotostrecke

Alle Penske-Champions: IndyCar, NASCAR, Supercars

Alle Penske-Champions: IndyCar, NASCAR, Supercars
Autor:
25.11.2018, 15:30

Gesamtüberblick über die Titelträger des Penske-Teams in der IndyCar-, NASCAR- und Supercars-Szene!

Fotostrecke
Liste

1977 - USAC: Tom Sneva (Penske-Cosworth PC5 / McLaren-Cosworth M24)

1977 - USAC: Tom Sneva (Penske-Cosworth PC5 / McLaren-Cosworth M24)
1/19

Foto: : LAT Images

2 Saisonsiege (College Station I, Pocono)

1978 - USAC: Tom Sneva (Penske-Cosworth PC6; 2. v.l.)

1978 - USAC: Tom Sneva (Penske-Cosworth PC6; 2. v.l.)
2/19

Foto: : LAT Images

kein Saisonsieg

1979 - CART: Rick Mears (Penske-Cosworth PC6 und PC7)

1979 - CART: Rick Mears (Penske-Cosworth PC6 und PC7)
3/19

Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway

3 Saisonsiege (Indy 500, Trenton III, Atlanta III)

1981 - CART: Rick Mears (Penske-Cosworth PC9B)

1981 - CART: Rick Mears (Penske-Cosworth PC9B)
4/19

Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway

6 Saisonsiege (Atlanta I, Atlanta II, Riverside, Brooklyn, Watkins Glen, Mexico City)

1982 - CART: Rick Mears (Penske-Cosworth PC10)

1982 - CART: Rick Mears (Penske-Cosworth PC10)
5/19

Foto: : LAT Images

4 Saisonsiege (Phoenix I, Atlanta, Pocono, Riverside)

1983 - CART: Al Unser (Penske-Cosworth PC10B und PC11)

1983 - CART: Al Unser (Penske-Cosworth PC10B und PC11)
6/19

Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1 Saisonsieg (Cleveland)

1985 - CART: Al Unser (March-Cosworth 85C)

1985 - CART: Al Unser (March-Cosworth 85C)
7/19

Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1 Saisonsieg (Phoenix)

1988 - CART: Danny Sullivan (Penske-Chevrolet PC17)

1988 - CART: Danny Sullivan (Penske-Chevrolet PC17)
8/19

Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway

4 Saisonsiege (Portland, Brooklyn, Nazareth, Laguna Seca)

1994 - CART: Al Unser Jr. (Penske-Ilmor PC23 / Penske-Mercedes PC23)

1994 - CART: Al Unser Jr. (Penske-Ilmor PC23 / Penske-Mercedes PC23)
9/19

Foto: : IndyCar Series

8 Saisonsiege (Long Beach, Indy 500, Milwaukee, Portland, Cleveland, Mid-Ohio, Loudon, Vancouver)

2000 - CART: Gil de Ferrarn (Reynard-Honda 2KI)

2000 - CART: Gil de Ferrarn (Reynard-Honda 2KI)
10/19

Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

2 Saisonsiege (Nazareth, Portland)

2001 - CART: Gil de Ferran (Reynard-Honda 2KI und 01i)

2001 - CART: Gil de Ferran (Reynard-Honda 2KI und 01i)
11/19

Foto: : KOZ

2 Saisonsiege (Rockingham, Houston)

2006 - IRL: Sam Hornish Jr. (Dallara-Honda IR03)

2006 - IRL: Sam Hornish Jr. (Dallara-Honda IR03)
12/19

Foto: : Earl Ma

4 Saisonsiege (Indy 500, Richmond, Kansas City, Sparta)

2010 - NASCAR Nationwide: Brad Keselowski (Dodge Charger und Challenger)

2010 - NASCAR Nationwide: Brad Keselowski (Dodge Charger und Challenger)
13/19

Foto: : Michael C. Johnson

6 Saisonsiege (Talladega, Richmond I, Nashville, Brooklyn, Charlotte II, St. Louis II)

2012 - NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski (Dodge Charger)

2012 - NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski (Dodge Charger)
14/19

Foto: : Getty Images

5 Saisonsiege (Bristol I, Talladega I, Sparta, Chicago, Dover II)

2014 - IndyCar: Will Power (Dallara-DW12-Chevrolet)

2014 - IndyCar: Will Power (Dallara-DW12-Chevrolet)
15/19

Foto: : John Cote

3 Saisonsiege (St. Petersburg, Detroit I, Milwaukee)

2016 - IndyCar: Simon Pagenaud (Dallara-Chevrolet IR12)

2016 - IndyCar: Simon Pagenaud (Dallara-Chevrolet IR12)
16/19

Foto: : IndyCar Series

5 Saisonsiege (Long Beach, Birmingham, GP Indianapolis, Mid-Ohio, Sonoma)

2017 - IndyCar: Josef Newgarden (Dallara-Chevrolet IR12)

2017 - IndyCar: Josef Newgarden (Dallara-Chevrolet IR12)
17/19

Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway

4 Saisonsiege (Birmingham, Toronto, Mid-Ohio, St. Louis)

2018 - NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano (Ford Fusion)

2018 - NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano (Ford Fusion)
18/19

Foto: : Logan Whitton / Motorsport Images

3 Saisonsiege (Talladega I, Martinsville II, Homestead)

2018 - Supercars: Scott McLaughlin (Ford Falcon)

2018 - Supercars: Scott McLaughlin (Ford Falcon)
19/19

Foto: : Dirk Klynsmith / Motorsport Images

8 Saisonsiege (Melboure I, Phillip Island I, Phillip Island II, Barbagallo I, Barbagallo II, Hidden Valley I, Ipswich I, Pukekohe II)

 
Artikel-Info

Rennserie Supercars , IndyCar , NASCAR Cup , NASCAR Xfinity
Teams Team Penske
Autor Mario Fritzsche

Renn-Center

Indy 500

Indy 500

30 Mai - 30 Mai
Session Datum
Ortszeit
Deine Uhrzeit
 Inhalt
Rennen
Mo. 1 Dez.
Mo. 1 Dez.
19:03
19:03
Neuestes Ergebnis Gesamtwertung

