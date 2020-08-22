Fotostrecke: Alle Sieger des Indy 500
Alle Rennsieger der 500 Meilen von Indianapolis, des "Greatest Spectacle in Racing", seit der Premiere im Jahr 1911!
1911: Ray Harroun
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1912: Joe Dawson
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1913: Jules Goux
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1914: René Thomas
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1915: Ralph DePalma
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1916: Dario Resta
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1919: Howdy Wilcox (1917 und 1918 kein Indy 500; Erster Weltkrieg)
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1920: Gaston Chevrolet
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1921: Tommy Milton
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1922: Jimmy Murphy
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1923: Tommy Milton
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1924: Lora L. Corum und Joe Boyer
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1925: Peter DePaolo
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1926: Frank Lockhart
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1927: George Souders
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1928: Louis Meyer
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1929: Ray Keech
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1930: Billy Arnold
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1931: Louis Schneider
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1932: Fred Frame
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1933: Louis Meyer
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1934: Bill Cummings
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1935: Kelly Petillo
Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1936: Louis Meyer
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1937: Wilbur Shaw
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1938: Floyd Roberts
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1939: Wilbur Shaw
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1940: Wilbur Shaw
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1941: Floyd Davis und Mauri Rose
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1946: George Robson (1942 bis 1945 kein Indy 500; Zweiter Weltkrieg)
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1947: Mauri Rose
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1948: Mauri Rose
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1949: Bill Holland
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1950: Johnnie Parsons
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1951: Lee Wallard
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1952: Troy Ruttman
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1953: Bill Vukovich
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1954: Bill Vukovich
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1955: Bob Sweikert
Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1956: Pat Flaherty
Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1957: Sam Hanks
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1958: Jimmy Bryan
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1959: Rodger Ward
Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1960: Jim Rathmann
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1961: A.J. Foyt
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1962: Rodger Ward
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1963: Parnelli Jones
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1964: A.J. Foyt
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1965: Jim Clark
Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1966: Graham Hill
Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1967: A.J. Foyt
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1968: Bobby Unser
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1969: Mario Andretti
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1970: Al Unser
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1971: Al Unser
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1972: Mark Donohue
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1973: Gordon Johncock
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1974: Johnny Rutherford
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1975: Bobby Unser
Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1976: Johnny Rutherford
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1977: A.J. Foyt
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1978: Al Unser
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1979: Rick Mears
Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1980: Johnny Rutherford
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1981: Bobby Unser
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1982: Gordon Johncock
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1983: Tom Sneva
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1984: Rick Mears
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1985: Danny Sullivan
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1986: Bobby Rahal
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1987: Al Unser
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1988: Rick Mears
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1989: Emerson Fittipaldi
Foto: : Ron McQueeney - IMS
1990: Arie Luyendyk
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1991: Rick Mears
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1992: Al Unser Jr.
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1993: Emerson Fittipaldi
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1994: Al Unser Jr.
Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1995: Jacques Villeneuve
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1996: Buddy Lazier
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1997: Arie Luyendyk
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1998: Eddie Cheever
Foto: : IndyCar Series
1999: Kenny Bräck
Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway
2000: Juan Pablo Montoya
Foto: : IndyCar Series
2001: Helio Castroneves
Foto: : Sutton Images
2002: Helio Castroneves
Foto: : Sutton Images
2003: Gil de Ferran
Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
2004: Buddy Rice
Foto: : Michael C. Johnson
2005: Dan Wheldon
2006: Sam Hornish Jr.
Foto: : Michael C. Johnson
2007: Dario Franchitti
2008: Scott Dixon
Foto: : Dan Streck
2009: Helio Castroneves
Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway
2010: Dario Franchitti
Foto: : Dan Streck
2011: Dan Wheldon
Foto: : Michael C. Johnson
2012: Dario Franchitti
Foto: : Eric Gilbert
2013: Tony Kanaan
Foto: : Michael C. Johnson
2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay
Foto: : Michael C. Johnson
2015: Juan Pablo Montoya
Foto: : IndyCar Series
2016: Alexander Rossi
Foto: : IndyCar Series
2017: Takuma Sato
Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
2018: Will Power
Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
2019: Simon Pagenaud
Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
