Vorheriges
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Fotostrecke

Fotostrecke: Alle Sieger des Indy 500

Fotostrecke: Alle Sieger des Indy 500
Autor:

Alle Rennsieger der 500 Meilen von Indianapolis, des "Greatest Spectacle in Racing", seit der Premiere im Jahr 1911!

Fotostrecke
Liste

1911: Ray Harroun

1911: Ray Harroun
1/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1912: Joe Dawson

1912: Joe Dawson
2/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1913: Jules Goux

1913: Jules Goux
3/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1914: René Thomas

1914: René Thomas
4/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1915: Ralph DePalma

1915: Ralph DePalma
5/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1916: Dario Resta

1916: Dario Resta
6/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1919: Howdy Wilcox (1917 und 1918 kein Indy 500; Erster Weltkrieg)

1919: Howdy Wilcox (1917 und 1918 kein Indy 500; Erster Weltkrieg)
7/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1920: Gaston Chevrolet

1920: Gaston Chevrolet
8/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1921: Tommy Milton

1921: Tommy Milton
9/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1922: Jimmy Murphy

1922: Jimmy Murphy
10/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1923: Tommy Milton

1923: Tommy Milton
11/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1924: Lora L. Corum und Joe Boyer

1924: Lora L. Corum und Joe Boyer
12/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1925: Peter DePaolo

1925: Peter DePaolo
13/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1926: Frank Lockhart

1926: Frank Lockhart
14/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1927: George Souders

1927: George Souders
15/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1928: Louis Meyer

1928: Louis Meyer
16/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1929: Ray Keech

1929: Ray Keech
17/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1930: Billy Arnold

1930: Billy Arnold
18/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1931: Louis Schneider

1931: Louis Schneider
19/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1932: Fred Frame

1932: Fred Frame
20/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1933: Louis Meyer

1933: Louis Meyer
21/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1934: Bill Cummings

1934: Bill Cummings
22/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1935: Kelly Petillo

1935: Kelly Petillo
23/103

Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1936: Louis Meyer

1936: Louis Meyer
24/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1937: Wilbur Shaw

1937: Wilbur Shaw
25/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1938: Floyd Roberts

1938: Floyd Roberts
26/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1939: Wilbur Shaw

1939: Wilbur Shaw
27/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1940: Wilbur Shaw

1940: Wilbur Shaw
28/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1941: Floyd Davis und Mauri Rose

1941: Floyd Davis und Mauri Rose
29/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1946: George Robson (1942 bis 1945 kein Indy 500; Zweiter Weltkrieg)

1946: George Robson (1942 bis 1945 kein Indy 500; Zweiter Weltkrieg)
30/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1947: Mauri Rose

1947: Mauri Rose
31/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1948: Mauri Rose

1948: Mauri Rose
32/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1949: Bill Holland

1949: Bill Holland
33/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1950: Johnnie Parsons

1950: Johnnie Parsons
34/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1951: Lee Wallard

1951: Lee Wallard
35/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1952: Troy Ruttman

1952: Troy Ruttman
36/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1953: Bill Vukovich

1953: Bill Vukovich
37/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1954: Bill Vukovich

1954: Bill Vukovich
38/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1955: Bob Sweikert

1955: Bob Sweikert
39/103

Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1956: Pat Flaherty

1956: Pat Flaherty
40/103

Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1957: Sam Hanks

1957: Sam Hanks
41/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1958: Jimmy Bryan

1958: Jimmy Bryan
42/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1959: Rodger Ward

1959: Rodger Ward
43/103

Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1960: Jim Rathmann

1960: Jim Rathmann
44/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1961: A.J. Foyt

1961: A.J. Foyt
45/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1962: Rodger Ward

1962: Rodger Ward
46/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1963: Parnelli Jones

1963: Parnelli Jones
47/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1964: A.J. Foyt

1964: A.J. Foyt
48/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1965: Jim Clark

1965: Jim Clark
49/103

Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1966: Graham Hill

1966: Graham Hill
50/103

Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1967: A.J. Foyt

1967: A.J. Foyt
51/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1968: Bobby Unser

1968: Bobby Unser
52/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1969: Mario Andretti

1969: Mario Andretti
53/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1970: Al Unser

1970: Al Unser
54/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1971: Al Unser

1971: Al Unser
55/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1972: Mark Donohue

1972: Mark Donohue
56/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1973: Gordon Johncock

1973: Gordon Johncock
57/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1974: Johnny Rutherford

1974: Johnny Rutherford
58/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1975: Bobby Unser

1975: Bobby Unser
59/103

Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1976: Johnny Rutherford

1976: Johnny Rutherford
60/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1977: A.J. Foyt

1977: A.J. Foyt
61/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1978: Al Unser

1978: Al Unser
62/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1979: Rick Mears

1979: Rick Mears
63/103

Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1980: Johnny Rutherford

1980: Johnny Rutherford
64/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1981: Bobby Unser

1981: Bobby Unser
65/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1982: Gordon Johncock

1982: Gordon Johncock
66/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1983: Tom Sneva

1983: Tom Sneva
67/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1984: Rick Mears

1984: Rick Mears
68/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1985: Danny Sullivan

1985: Danny Sullivan
69/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1986: Bobby Rahal

1986: Bobby Rahal
70/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1987: Al Unser

1987: Al Unser
71/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1988: Rick Mears

1988: Rick Mears
72/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1989: Emerson Fittipaldi

1989: Emerson Fittipaldi
73/103

Foto: : Ron McQueeney - IMS

1990: Arie Luyendyk

1990: Arie Luyendyk
74/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1991: Rick Mears

1991: Rick Mears
75/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1992: Al Unser Jr.

1992: Al Unser Jr.
76/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1993: Emerson Fittipaldi

1993: Emerson Fittipaldi
77/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1994: Al Unser Jr.

1994: Al Unser Jr.
78/103

Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1995: Jacques Villeneuve

1995: Jacques Villeneuve
79/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1996: Buddy Lazier

1996: Buddy Lazier
80/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1997: Arie Luyendyk

1997: Arie Luyendyk
81/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1998: Eddie Cheever

1998: Eddie Cheever
82/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

1999: Kenny Bräck

1999: Kenny Bräck
83/103

Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway

2000: Juan Pablo Montoya

2000: Juan Pablo Montoya
84/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

2001: Helio Castroneves

2001: Helio Castroneves
85/103

Foto: : Sutton Images

2002: Helio Castroneves

2002: Helio Castroneves
86/103

Foto: : Sutton Images

2003: Gil de Ferran

2003: Gil de Ferran
87/103

Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

2004: Buddy Rice

2004: Buddy Rice
88/103

Foto: : Michael C. Johnson

2005: Dan Wheldon

2005: Dan Wheldon
89/103

2006: Sam Hornish Jr.

2006: Sam Hornish Jr.
90/103

Foto: : Michael C. Johnson

2007: Dario Franchitti

2007: Dario Franchitti
91/103

2008: Scott Dixon

2008: Scott Dixon
92/103

Foto: : Dan Streck

2009: Helio Castroneves

2009: Helio Castroneves
93/103

Foto: : Indianapolis Motor Speedway

2010: Dario Franchitti

2010: Dario Franchitti
94/103

Foto: : Dan Streck

2011: Dan Wheldon

2011: Dan Wheldon
95/103

Foto: : Michael C. Johnson

2012: Dario Franchitti

2012: Dario Franchitti
96/103

Foto: : Eric Gilbert

2013: Tony Kanaan

2013: Tony Kanaan
97/103

Foto: : Michael C. Johnson

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay
98/103

Foto: : Michael C. Johnson

2015: Juan Pablo Montoya

2015: Juan Pablo Montoya
99/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

2016: Alexander Rossi

2016: Alexander Rossi
100/103

Foto: : IndyCar Series

2017: Takuma Sato

2017: Takuma Sato
101/103

Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

2018: Will Power

2018: Will Power
102/103

Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

2019: Simon Pagenaud

2019: Simon Pagenaud
103/103

Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Indy 500: Historische Pole-Position für Marco Andretti

Indy 500: Historische Pole-Position für Marco Andretti
Rennserie IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Ort Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Autor Mario Fritzsche

