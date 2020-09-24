IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
IndyCar
St. Louis
28 Aug.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sept.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
IndyCar
Indianapolis-GP 2
02 Okt.
Nächster Event in
7 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
Details anzeigen:
Kalender Ergebnisse Gesamtwertung
Vorheriges
IndyCar / Fotostrecke

IndyCar 2021: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel

geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Fotostrecke
Liste

Team Penske (Chevrolet)

Team Penske (Chevrolet)
1/40

Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Josef Newgarden (#1), Will Power (#12) und Simon Pagenaud (#22) angetreten

Bestätigt für 2021: Josef Newgarden (USA)

Bestätigt für 2021: Josef Newgarden (USA)
2/40
Josef Newgarden fährt auch 2021 für das Team Penske. Ob er mit der Startnummer 2 oder 1 antreten wird, hängt davon ab, wie er die Saison 2020 beendet.

Bestätigt für 2021: Will Power (Australien)

Bestätigt für 2021: Will Power (Australien)
3/40

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Will Power fährt auch 2021 den Penske-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 12

Bestätigt für 2021: Simon Pagenaud (Frankreich)

Bestätigt für 2021: Simon Pagenaud (Frankreich)
4/40

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Simon Pagenaud fährt auch 2021 den Penske-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 22

Scott McLaughlin ?

Scott McLaughlin ?
5/40

Foto: : Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics

Zieht Scott McLaughlin für 2021 von Australien in die USA, um für Penske statt der vollen Supercars-Saison eine volle IndyCar-Saison zu fahren? Im vierten Penske-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 3 fährt er schon das letzte Saisonrennen 2020.

A.J. Foyt Enterprises (Chevrolet)

A.J. Foyt Enterprises (Chevrolet)
6/40

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Charlie Kimball (#4) und Dalton Kellett/Tony Kanaan (#14) angetreten

Bestätigt als Foyt-Neuzugang für 2021: Sebastien Bourdais (Frankreich)

Bestätigt als Foyt-Neuzugang für 2021: Sebastien Bourdais (Frankreich)
7/40

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Sebastien Bourdais dockt für 2021 auf Vollzeitbasis bei A.J. Foyt Enterprises an. Im Foyt-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 14 fährt er als Vorbereitung schon die letzten drei Saisonrennen 2020.

Charlie Kimball, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Charlie Kimball, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
8/40

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Ob Charlie Kimball sein Cockpit für 2021 behalten wird, ist noch offen.

Dalton Kellett ?

Dalton Kellett ?
9/40

Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Ob Dalton Kellett sein Cockpit für 2021 behalten wird, ist noch offen.

Arrow McLaren SP (Chevrolet)

Arrow McLaren SP (Chevrolet)
10/40

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Patricio O'Ward (#5) und Oliver Askew (#7) angetreten

Bestätigt für 2021: Patricio O'Ward (Mexiko)

Bestätigt für 2021: Patricio O'Ward (Mexiko)
11/40

Foto: : IndyCar

Patricio O'Ward fährt auch 2021 den McLaren-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 5

Bestätigt für 2021: Oliver Askew (USA)

Bestätigt für 2021: Oliver Askew (USA)
12/40

Foto: : IndyCar

Oliver Askew fährt auch 2021 den McLaren-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 7

Helio Castroneves ?

Helio Castroneves ?
13/40

Foto: : Art Fleischmann

Wechselt Helio Castroneves für 2021 aus der IMSA- zurück in die IndyCar-Serie, um für McLaren SP ein drittes Auto zu fahren? Alternativ könnte er in der IMSA zu einem anderen Team wechseln. Das Penske-Lager verlässt er.

Chip Ganassi Racing (Honda)

Chip Ganassi Racing (Honda)
14/40

Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Marcus Ericsson (#8), Scott Dixon (#9) und Felix Rosenqvist (#10) angetreten

Bestätigt für 2021: Scott Dixon (Neuseeland)

Bestätigt für 2021: Scott Dixon (Neuseeland)
15/40

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Scott Dixon fährt auch 2021 den Ganassi-Honda mit der Startnummer 9

Bestätigt als Ganassi-Neuzugang für 2021: Jimmie Johnson (USA) *

Bestätigt als Ganassi-Neuzugang für 2021: Jimmie Johnson (USA) *
16/40

Foto: : Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images

* Jimmie Johnson wechselt für 2021 nach 19 Jahren NASCAR (bei Hendrick Motorsports) in die IndyCar-Serie und soll für Chip Ganassi Racing zunächst alle Rundkurse fahren. Die Startnummer und der Hauptsponsor sind noch nicht bekannt.

Marcus Ericsson ?

Marcus Ericsson ?
17/40

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Ob Marcus Ericsson sein Cockpit für 2021 behalten wird, ist noch offen.

Felix Rosenqvist ?

Felix Rosenqvist ?
18/40

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Ob Felix Rosenqvist sein Cockpit für 2021 behalten wird, ist noch offen.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (Honda)

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (Honda)
19/40

Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Graham Rahal (#15) und Takuma Sato (#30) angetreten

Bestätigt für 2021: Graham Rahal (USA)

Bestätigt für 2021: Graham Rahal (USA)
20/40

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Graham Rahal fährt auch 2021 den Rahal-Honda mit der Startnummer 15

Takuma Sato ?

Takuma Sato ?
21/40

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Ob Takuma Sato sein Cockpit für 2021 behalten wird, ist noch offen.

Dale Coyne Racing (Honda)

Dale Coyne Racing (Honda)
22/40

Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Santino Ferrucci (#18) und Alex Palou (#55) angetreten

Santino Ferrucci ?

Santino Ferrucci ?
23/40

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Ob Santino Ferrucci sein Cockpit für 2021 behalten wird, ist noch offen.

Alex Palou ?

Alex Palou ?
24/40

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Ob Alex Palou sein Cockpit für 2021 behalten wird, ist noch offen.

Ed Carpenter Racing (Chevrolet)

Ed Carpenter Racing (Chevrolet)
25/40

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Ed Carpenter/Conor Daly (#20) und Rinus VeeKay (#21) angetreten

Bestätigt für 2021: Ed Carpenter (USA) *

Bestätigt für 2021: Ed Carpenter (USA) *
26/40

Foto: : Gregg Feistman / Motorsport Images

* Ed Carpenter fährt auch 2021 den Carpenter-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 20, allerdings wie gehabt nur auf den Ovalen.

Conor Daly ?

Conor Daly ?
27/40

Foto: : Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images

Ob Conor Daly sein Cockpit für 2021 behalten wird, ist noch offen.

Rinus VeeKay ?

Rinus VeeKay ?
28/40

Foto: : IndyCar

Ob Rinus VeeKay sein Cockpit für 2021 behalten wird, ist noch offen.

Andretti Autosport (Honda)

Andretti Autosport (Honda)
29/40

Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Zach Veach (#26; nicht im Bild), Alexander Rossi (#27) und Ryan Hunter-Reay (#28) angetreten

Bestätigt für 2021: Alexander Rossi (USA)

Bestätigt für 2021: Alexander Rossi (USA)
30/40

Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Alexander Rossi fährt auch 2021 den Andretti-Honda mit der Startnummer 27

Ryan Hunter-Reay ?

Ryan Hunter-Reay ?
31/40

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Ob Ryan Hunter-Reay sein Cockpit für 2021 behalten wird, ist noch offen.

James Hinchcliffe ?

James Hinchcliffe ?
32/40

Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Dockt James Hinchcliffe, der 2020 einzelne Rennen für Andretti Autosport fuhr, für 2021 auf Vollzeitbasis an? Zach Veach hat das Team verlassen.

Carlin (Chevrolet)

Carlin (Chevrolet)
33/40

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Conor Daly/Max Chilton (#59) angetreten

Max Chilton ?

Max Chilton ?
34/40

Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Ob Max Chilton sein Cockpit für 2021 behalten wird, ist noch offen.

Meyer Shank Racing (Honda)

Meyer Shank Racing (Honda)
35/40

Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Jack Harvey (#60) angetreten

Bestätigt für 2021: Jack Harvey (Großbritannien)

Bestätigt für 2021: Jack Harvey (Großbritannien)
36/40

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Jack Harvey fährt auch 2021 den Shank-Honda mit der Startnummer 60

Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport (Honda)

Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport (Honda)
37/40

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Colton Herta (#88) angetreten

Bestätigt für 2021: Colton Herta (USA)

Bestätigt für 2021: Colton Herta (USA)
38/40

Foto: : IndyCar

Colton Herta fährt auch 2021 den Harding/Andretti-Honda mit der Startnummer 88

Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco Andretti & Curb-Agajanian (Honda)

Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco Andretti & Curb-Agajanian (Honda)
39/40

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

2020 mit Marco Andretti (#98) angetreten

Marco Andretti ?

Marco Andretti ?
40/40

Foto: : IndyCar

Ob Marco Andretti sein Cockpit für 2021 behalten wird, ist noch offen.
Autor:

Der aktuelle Ausblick auf die IndyCar-Saison 2021 mit sämtlichen Fahrern und Teams, den Fahrerwechseln und den Spekulationen für die noch freien Cockpits

Der aktuelle Ausblick auf die IndyCar-Saison 2021 mit sämtlichen Fahrern und Teams, den Fahrerwechseln und den Spekulationen für die noch freien Cockpits

Der Rennkalender für die IndyCar-Saison 2021 wird in den kommenden Tagen veröffentlicht. Hinsichtlich der Besetzungen der einzelnen Teams gibt es schon jetzt den einen oder anderen Fahrwechsel zu vermelden.

Wir geben in Form der Fotostrecke oben und in der tabellarischen Übersicht unten einen Überblick über die Silly-Season mit den bestätigten und den im Gespräch befindlichen Fahrern.

Übersicht: Fahrer und Teams für die IndyCar-Saison 2021

Team Fahrer 1 Fahrer 2 Fahrer 3 Fahrer 4 Im Gespräch
Penske United States Josef Newgarden Australia Will Power France Simon Pagenaud ?? Scott McLaughlin
Foyt France Sebastien Bourdais ?? ?? ---

Charlie Kimball,

Dalton Kellett
McLaren Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Oliver Askew ?? --- Helio Castroneves
Ganassi
 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Jimmie Johnson * ?? ??

Marcus Ericsson,

Felix Rosenqvist
Rahal United States Graham Rahal ?? ?? ---

Takuma Sato,

?
Coyne ?? ?? --- ---

Santino Ferrucci,

Alex Palou
Carpenter United States Ed Carpenter * ??

??

 ---

Conor Daly,

Rinus VeeKay
Andretti United States Alexander Rossi ?? ?? ---

Ryan Hunter-Reay,

James Hinchcliffe
Carlin ?? ?? --- ---

Max Chilton,

?
Shank
 United Kingdom Jack Harvey ?? --- --- ?
Harding/Andretti
 United States Colton Herta --- --- --- ---
Herta/Andretti ?? --- --- --- Marco Andretti

* ausgewählte Rennen

 

Rennserie IndyCar
Autor Mario Fritzsche

