IndyCar 2022: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel
Der aktuelle Ausblick auf die IndyCar-Saison 2022 mit sämtlichen Fahrern und Teams, den Fahrerwechseln und den Spekulationen für die noch freien Cockpits
Der Rennkalender für die Saison 2022 der IndyCar-Serie lässt noch auf sich warten. Hinsichtlich der Besetzungen der einzelnen Teams aber zeichnet sich schon der eine oder andere Fahrerwechsel ab.
Wir geben in Form der Fotostrecke oben und in der tabellarischen Übersicht unten einen Überblick über die Silly-Season mit den bestätigten und den im Gespräch befindlichen Fahrern.
Übersicht: Fahrer und Teams für die IndyCar-Saison 2022
|Team
|Auto 1
|Auto 2
|Auto 3
|Auto 4
|Im Gespräch
|Penske
|Josef Newgarden
|Scott McLaughlin
|Will Power
|?
|?
|Foyt
|?
|?
|---
|---
|
Dalton Kellett,
Sebastien Bourdais
|McLaren SP
|Patricio O'Ward
|Felix Rosenqvist
|---
|---
|---
|Shank
|Helio Castroneves
|?
|---
|---
|
Simon Pagenaud
|Ganassi
|Scott Dixon
|Alex Palou
|Jimmie Johnson *
|?
|Marcus Ericsson, Tony Kanaan
|Rahal
|Graham Rahal
|?
|?
|---
|
Jack Harvey,
Takuma Sato,
Santino Ferrucci,
Oliver Askew
|Coyne
|?
|?
|---
|---
|
Kyle Kirkwood,
?
|Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter *
|?
|---
|---
|
Rinus VeeKay,
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Andretti
|Colton Herta
|Alexander Rossi
|?
|?
|
Romain Grosjean,
Devlin DeFrancesco
|Carlin
|?
|?
|---
|---
|
Max Chilton,
?
|Juncos
|?
|---
|---
|---
|
Callum Ilott
* ausgewählte Rennen