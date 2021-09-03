Tickets
IndyCar Fotostrecke

IndyCar 2022: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel

Autor:

Der aktuelle Ausblick auf die IndyCar-Saison 2022 mit sämtlichen Fahrern und Teams, den Fahrerwechseln und den Spekulationen für die noch freien Cockpits

IndyCar 2022: Wer fährt für welches Team?
IndyCar 2022: Wer fährt für welches Team?
1/41

Foto: : Chris Jones

In der Saison 2022 der IndyCar-Serie treten wieder diverse Teams mit Motoren von entweder Chevrolet oder Honda an. Wer für welches Team fährt, zeigt unsere Fotostrecke.
Team Penske (Chevrolet)
Team Penske (Chevrolet)
2/41

Foto: : Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

2021 mit Josef Newgarden (#2), Scott McLaughlin (#3), Will Power (#12), Simon Pagenaud (#22) angetreten
Bestätigt für 2022: Josef Newgarden (USA)
Bestätigt für 2022: Josef Newgarden (USA)
3/41

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Josef Newgarden fährt auch 2022 den Penske-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 2. Die wird gegebenenfalls zur Startnummer 1, falls er 2021 den Titel erringt.
Bestätigt für 2022: Scott McLaughlin (Neuseeland)
Bestätigt für 2022: Scott McLaughlin (Neuseeland)
4/41

Foto: : IndyCar Series

Scott McLaughlin fährt auch 2022 den Penske-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 3
Bestätigt für 2022: Will Power (Australien)
Bestätigt für 2022: Will Power (Australien)
5/41

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Will Power fährt auch 2022 den Penske-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 12. Ob das Team wie 2021 abermals vier Autos einsetzen wird, oder aber auf drei zurückrüstet, steht noch nicht fest. Simon Pagenaud befindet sich auf dem Absprung.
A.J. Foyt Enterprises (Chevrolet)
A.J. Foyt Enterprises (Chevrolet)
6/41

Foto: : Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

2021 mit Dalton Kellett (#4) und Sebastien Bourdais (#14) angetreten
Dalton Kellett ?
Dalton Kellett ?
7/41

Foto: : IndyCar Series

Ob Dalton Kellett auch 2022 den Foyt-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 4 fahren wird, ist noch offen.
Sebastien Bourdais ?
Sebastien Bourdais ?
8/41

Foto: : James J Black

Ob Sebastien Bourdais auch 2022 den Foyt-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 14 fahren wird, ist noch offen.
McLaren SP (Chevrolet)
McLaren SP (Chevrolet)
9/41

Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

2021 mit Patricio O'Ward (#5) und Felix Rosenqvist (#7) angetreten
Bestätigt für 2022: Patricio O'Ward (Mexiko)
Bestätigt für 2022: Patricio O'Ward (Mexiko)
10/41

Foto: : IndyCar Series

Patricio O'Ward fährt auch 2022 den McLaren-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 5
Bestätigt für 2022: Felix Rosenqvist (Schweden)
Bestätigt für 2022: Felix Rosenqvist (Schweden)
11/41

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Felix Rosenqvist fährt auch 2022 den McLaren-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 7
Meyer Shank Racing (Honda)
Meyer Shank Racing (Honda)
12/41

Foto: : Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

2021 mit Jack Harvey (#60) angetreten
Bestätigt für 2022: Helio Castroneves (Brasilien)
Bestätigt für 2022: Helio Castroneves (Brasilien)
13/41

Foto: : IndyCar

Helio Castroneves, der 2021 ausgewählte Rennen in einem zweiten Shank-Honda (Startnummer 06) fuhr, dockt für 2022 für die komplette Saison in diesem Auto an.
Simon Pagenaud ?
Simon Pagenaud ?
14/41

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Simon Pagenaud, der vor der Trennung vom Team Penske steht, gilt als heißer Kandidat bei Meyer Shank Racing. Er würde 2022 das Auto mit der Startnummer 60 von Jack Havery übernehmen, dessen Abschied vom Team zum Saisonende 2021 bestätigt ist.
Chip Ganassi Racing (Honda)
Chip Ganassi Racing (Honda)
15/41

Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

2021 mit Marcus Ericsson (#8), Scott Dixon (#9), Alex Palou (#10), Jimmie Johnson/Tony Kanaan (#48) angetreten
Bestätigt für 2022: Scott Dixon (Neuseeland)
Bestätigt für 2022: Scott Dixon (Neuseeland)
16/41

Foto: : Chris Owens

Scott Dixon fährt auch 2022 den Ganassi-Honda mit der Startnummer 9
Bestätigt für 2022: Alex Palou (Spanien)
Bestätigt für 2022: Alex Palou (Spanien)
17/41

Foto: : Chris Jones

Alex Palou fährt auch 2022 den Ganassi-Honda mit der Startnummer 10
Bestätigt für 2022: Jimmie Johnson (USA)
Bestätigt für 2022: Jimmie Johnson (USA)
18/41

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Jimmie Johnson, der 2021 als IndyCar-Rookie nur die Rennen auf Rundstrecken und Stadtkursen im Ganassi-Honda mit der Startnummer 48 fuhr, ist auch für 2022 gesetzt. Ob es für ihn bei einem solchen Programm bleibt, oder aber das eine oder andere Ovalrennen hinzukommt, steht noch nicht fest.
Marcus Ericsson ?
Marcus Ericsson ?
19/41

Foto: : Chris Jones

Ob Marcus Ericsson auch 2022 den Ganassi-Honda mit der Startnummer 8 fahren wird, ist noch offen.
Tony Kanaan ?
Tony Kanaan ?
20/41

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Ob Tony Kanaan, der 2021 die Ovalrennen im Ganassi-Honda mit der Startnummer 48 anstelle von Jimmie Johnson fuhr, auch 2022 für ein solches Programm zum Einsatz kommt, ist noch offen.
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (Honda)
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (Honda)
21/41

Foto: : Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

2021 mit Graham Rahal (#15) und Takuma Sato (#30) angetreten
Bestätigt für 2022: Graham Rahal (USA)
Bestätigt für 2022: Graham Rahal (USA)
22/41

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Graham Rahal fährt auch 2022 den Rahal-Honda mit der Startnummer 15
Jack Harvey ?
Jack Harvey ?
23/41

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Jack Harvey, der Meyer Shank Racing am Saisonende 2021 verlässt, gilt als heißer Kandidat bei Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Übernimmt der Brite das zweite Auto von Takuma Sato oder aber das dritte, das 2022 ebenfalls auf Vollzeitbasis eingesetzt wird?
Takuma Sato ?
Takuma Sato ?
24/41

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Ob Takuma Sato auch 2022 für das Rahal-Team fahren wird, und wenn ja in welchem Umfang, ist noch offen.
Santino Ferrucci ?
Santino Ferrucci ?
25/41

Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Santino Ferrucci, der 2021 bei ausgewählten Rennen den dritten Rahal-Honda (#45) fuhr, ist einer der Kandidaten für das Vollzeitprogramm 2022 in diesem Auto.
Oliver Askew ?
Oliver Askew ?
26/41

Foto: : Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Auch Oliver Askew, der die Saison 2021 im dritten Rahal-Honda beendet, ist für 2022 einer der Kandidaten für das Vollzeitprogramm in diesem Auto.
Dale Coyne Racing (Honda)
Dale Coyne Racing (Honda)
27/41

Foto: : Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

2021 mit Ed Jones (#18) und Romain Grosjean (#51) angetreten
Kyle Kirkwood ?
Kyle Kirkwood ?
28/41

Foto: : Michael L. Levitt

Steigt Kyle Kirkwood aus der Indy-Lights-Serie auf, um 2022 IndyCar für Dale Coyne Racing zu fahren? Im Coyne-Honda mit der Startnummer 18, der von Vasser/Sullivan mitfinanziert wird, steht Ed Jones vor dem Rauswurf. Kirkwood kennt das Vasser/Sullivan-Team bereits von diversen Einsätzen in der US-Sportwagenserie IMSA. Wer 2022 den Coyne-Honda mit der Startnummer 51 fährt, ist offen. Romain Grosjean steht vor einem Wechsel zu Andretti Autosport.
Ed Carpenter Racing (Chevrolet)
Ed Carpenter Racing (Chevrolet)
29/41

Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

2021 mit Conor Daly/Ed Carpenter (#20) und Rinus VeeKay (#21) angetreten
Bestätigt für 2022: Ed Carpenter (USA) *
Bestätigt für 2022: Ed Carpenter (USA) *
30/41

Foto: : Gregg Feistman / Motorsport Images

* Ed Carpenter fährt für sein eigenes Team auch 2022 nur die Ovalrennen im Carpenter-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 20
Rinus VeeKay ?
Rinus VeeKay ?
31/41

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Ob Rinus VeeKay auch 2022 den Carpenter-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 21 fahren wird, ist noch offen.
Ryan Hunter-Reay ?
Ryan Hunter-Reay ?
32/41

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Ryan Hunter-Reay, dessen Zeit bei Andretti Autosport aller Voraussicht nach am Saisonende 2021 zu Ende geht, gilt für 2022 als Kandidat für eines der Cockpits bei Ed Carpenter Racing.
Andretti Autosport (Honda)
Andretti Autosport (Honda)
33/41

Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

2021 mit Colton Herta (#26), Alexander Rossi (#27), Ryan Hunter-Reay (#28), James Hinchcliffe (#29) angetreten
Bestätigt für 2022: Colton Herta (USA)
Bestätigt für 2022: Colton Herta (USA)
34/41

Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Colton Herta fährt auch 2022 den Andretti-Honda mit der Startnummer 26
Bestätigt für 2022: Alexander Rossi (USA)
Bestätigt für 2022: Alexander Rossi (USA)
35/41

Foto: : Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Alexander Rossi fährt auch 2022 den Andretti-Honda mit der Startnummer 27
Romain Grosjean ?
Romain Grosjean ?
36/41

Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, der 2021 als IndyCar-Rookie für Dale Coyne Racing fuhr und dabei die Superspeedways noch ausließ, steht für 2022 vor einem Wechsel zu Andretti Autosport. Er ist heißer Kandidat auf das Cockpit des Andretti-Honda mit der Startnummer 28, das Ryan Hunter-Reay so gut wie sicher räumen muss.
Devlin DeFrancesco ?
Devlin DeFrancesco ?
37/41

Foto: : Indylights

Steigt Devlin DeFrancesco aus der Indy-Lights-Serie auf, um 2022 IndyCar für Andretti Autosport zu fahren? Der Kanadier ist Mitglied im Nachwuchsprogramm von Andretti Autosport und fährt derzeit in der Indy-Lights-Serie für dieses Team. Im IndyCar-Programm könnte er den Andretti-Honda mit der Startnummer 29 übernehmen. Die Zukunft von James Hinchcliffe ist offen.
Carlin (Chevrolet)
Carlin (Chevrolet)
38/41

Foto: : Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

2021 mit Max Chilton/Conor Daly (#59) angetreten
Max Chilton ?
Max Chilton ?
39/41

Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Ob Max Chilton auch 2022 den Carlin-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 59 fahren wird, und wenn ja, in welchem Umfang, ist offen.
Juncos Hollinger Racing (Chevrolet)
Juncos Hollinger Racing (Chevrolet)
40/41

Foto: : James Black

2021 auf Teilzeitbasis mit Callum Ilott (#77) angetreten
Callum Ilott ?
Callum Ilott ?
41/41

Foto: : James Black

Callum Ilott, der Ende 2021 für das Comeback des Juncos-Teams nach zwei Jahren Pause nominiert wurde, gilt für 2022 als einer der Kandidaten für das geplante Vollzeitprogramm des Teams.

Der Rennkalender für die Saison 2022 der IndyCar-Serie lässt noch auf sich warten. Hinsichtlich der Besetzungen der einzelnen Teams aber zeichnet sich schon der eine oder andere Fahrerwechsel ab.

Wir geben in Form der Fotostrecke oben und in der tabellarischen Übersicht unten einen Überblick über die Silly-Season mit den bestätigten und den im Gespräch befindlichen Fahrern.

 

Übersicht: Fahrer und Teams für die IndyCar-Saison 2022

Team Auto 1 Auto 2 Auto 3 Auto 4 Im Gespräch
Penske United States Josef Newgarden New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Australia Will Power ? ?
Foyt ? ? --- ---

Dalton Kellett,

Sebastien Bourdais
McLaren SP
 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Sweden Felix Rosenqvist --- --- ---
Shank Brazil Helio Castroneves ? --- ---

Simon Pagenaud
Ganassi
 New Zealand Scott Dixon Spain Alex Palou United States Jimmie Johnson * ? Marcus Ericsson, Tony Kanaan
Rahal United States Graham Rahal ? ? ---

Jack Harvey,

Takuma Sato,

Santino Ferrucci,

Oliver Askew
Coyne
 ? ? --- ---

Kyle Kirkwood,

?
Carpenter United States Ed Carpenter * ? --- ---

Rinus VeeKay,

Ryan Hunter-Reay
Andretti
 United States Colton Herta United States Alexander Rossi ? ?

Romain Grosjean,

Devlin DeFrancesco
Carlin
 ? ? --- ---

Max Chilton,

?
Juncos ? --- --- ---

Callum Ilott

 * ausgewählte Rennen

