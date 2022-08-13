IndyCar 2023: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel

2022 mit Josef Newgarden (#2), Scott McLaughlin (#3) und Will Power (#12) angetreten

Will Power fährt auch 2023 den Penske-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 12

Bestätigt für 2023: Will Power (Australien)

Dalton Kelletts Verbleib bei A.J. Foyt Enterprises für 2023 ist nicht sicher. Auch sonst gibt es viele Fragen. Fest steht nur, dass Kyle Kirkwood das Team am Saisonende 2022 verlässt. Das dritte Auto, das sich sich Tatiana Calderon und J.R. Hildebrand teilten, wurde im Sommer 2022 mit Sponsorenproblemen vorübergehend stillgelegt. Ob das Foyt-Team 2023 mit einem, zwei oder drei Autos antritt, ist offen.

Felix Rosenqvist ?

Felix Rosenqvists Verbleib bei McLaren SP für 2023 ist nicht sicher. Er hat zwar einen McLaren-Vertrag unterzeichnet, aber das bedeutet nicht zwangsläufig IndyCar. Denkbar ist, dass er in der Formel E fährt, wo McLaren in der Saison 2023 erstmals ein Team an den Start bringt.

