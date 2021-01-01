Top 10: Die schnellsten Strecken im IndyCar-Kalender
Welche Rennstrecken im IndyCar-Kalender 2020 sind die schnellsten? Unsere Fotostrecke zeigt die Top 10 mit Streckenrekord und Streckenrekordhalter!
#10: The Raceway at Belle Isle (Detroit) - 114,831 mph
1/20
Foto: : Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
2017: Takuma Sato (Andretti-Honda) mit 1:13,673 Minuten
2/20
Foto: : Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images
#9: Laguna Seca Raceway - 118,969 mph
3/20
Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
2000: Helio Castroneves (Penske-Honda) mit 1:07,722 Minuten
4/20
Foto: : LAT Images
#8: Portland International Raceway: 123,292 mph
5/20
Foto: : Bob Heathcote
2018: Will Power (Penske-Chevrolet) mit 57,347 Sekunden
6/20
Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
#7: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: 127,271 mph
7/20
Foto: : Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images
2016: Simon Pagenaud (Penske-Chevrolet) mit 1:03,870 Minuten
8/20
Foto: : IndyCar Series
#6: Barber Motorsports Park: 128,649 mph
9/20
Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
2016: Sebastien Bourdais (KV-Chevrolet) mit 1:06,600 Minuten *
10/20
Foto: : IndyCar Series
* gefahren in Q2
#5: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course: 129,687 mph
11/20
Foto: : Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images
2017: Will Power (Penske-Chevrolet) mit 1:07,705 Minuten
12/20
Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
#4: Road America: 145,924 mph
13/20
Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
2017: Helio Castroneves (Penske-Chevrolet) mit 1:41,300 Minuten
14/20
Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
#3: Gateway Motorsports Park: 189,642 mph *
15/20
Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
* Durchschnitt für 2 Runden
2017: Will Power (Penske-Chevrolet) mit 23,729 Sekunden
16/20
Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
#2: Texas Motor Speedway: 222,556 mph *
17/20
Foto: : Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images
* Durchschnitt für 2 Runden
2017: Charlie Kimball (Ganassi-Honda) mit 23,293 Sekunden
18/20
Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
#1: Indianapolis Motor Speedway: 236,986 mph *
19/20
Foto: : IndyCar Series
* Durchschnitt für 4 Runden
1996: Arie Luyendyk (Treadway-Ford) mit 37,977 Sekunden *
20/20
Foto: : IndyCar Series
* gefahren am zweiten Qualifying-Tag (Startplatz 21)
