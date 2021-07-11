Will Power: 55 IndyCar-Zwischenfälle, die ihn um Ergebnisse, Siege, Titel brachten

Surfers Paradise 2005 1 / 111 Foto: : Sutton Images Will Powers IndyCar-Karriere beginnt 2005 beim Rennen der ChampCar-Serie in seiner Heimat Australien. An jenem Oktober-Tag in Surfers Paradise kämpft er als Debütant im Team von Derrick Walker (das zu dieser Zeit als Team Australia firmiert) zwar noch nicht um den Sieg. Das Ergebnis aber …

Beim IndyCar-Debüt vom Teamkollege rausgerissen 2 / 111 Foto: : Dan Streck … ist eines, das er im weiteren Verlauf seiner IndyCar-Karriere noch häufiger "erzielen" wird: Ausfall durch unverschuldeten Unfall. Beim Debüt wird Power an achter Stelle liegend ausgerechnet von seinem erfahrenen Teamkollegen Alex Tagliani in einen Dreher geschickt, der rückwärts im Reifenstapel endet.

Surfers Paradise 2006 3 / 111 Foto: : Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images Genau ein Jahr nach seinem Debüt setzt sich Power beim ChampCar-Rennen in Surfers Paradise 2006 erstmals in der Disziplin durch, die später seine absolute Domäne wird: das Qualifying. Erstmals von der Pole in ein IndyCar-Rennen gestartet, bringt er es mit dem Lola vom Team Australia auf 13 Führungsrunden. Wenig später, …

Aufhängungsschaden nach Missgeschick von Bourdais 4 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images … als er auf P2 liegt, wird er von Sebastien Bourdais attackiert. Der Newman/Haas-Pilot verbremst sich auf einer Bodenwelle und touchiert, während er geradeausrutscht, das Auto von Power. Der bezahlt mit verbogener Radaufhängung und belegt nur P12. Bourdais gewinnt noch und erringt seinen dritten Titel in drei Jahren. Power beendet seine erste volle Saison als Sechster.

Cleveland 2007 5 / 111 Foto: : Sutton Images Die Saison 2007 ist die letzte in der Geschichte der ChampCar-Serie und die einzige mit dem bildschönen Panoz DP01. Beim Saisonauftakt in Downtown Las Vegas erringt Power seinen ersten IndyCar-Sieg. Das Pech freilich verlässt ihn trotzdem nicht. Beim Rennen auf dem Flugplatzkurs in Cleveland nämlich …

Reifenschaden 6 / 111 Foto: : Anthony Kent / Motorsport Images …. sammelt Power 32 Führungsrunden. 15 Runden vor Schluss aber fängt er sich an fünfter Stelle liegend einen Reifenschaden ein. Nach außerplanmäßigem Boxenstopp beendet er das Rennen nur auf P10.

Edmonton 2007 7 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images Nachdem Power in Toronto 2007 seinen zweiten IndyCar-Sieg eingefahren hat, ist es direkt im Anschluss abermals ein Flugplatzrennen, bei dem er wie schon in Cleveland um ein Top-Ergebnis gebracht wird. Auf dem Flugplatzkurs in Edmonton nämlich …

Gebrochene Lenkung 8 / 111 Foto: : Sutton Images … startet Power von der Pole und führt zunächst 28 Runden. Dann aber bricht am gelb/grünem Panoz mit der Startnummer 5 in den Top 5 liegend die Lenkung - Ausfall.

Surfers Paradise 2007 9 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images Surfers Paradise zum Dritten: Nach 2005 und 2006 schiebt Power auch 2007 Frust beim Heimrennen. Mal wieder von der Pole gestartet, kommt er nach zehn Führungsrunden als Spitzenreiter zum ersten Boxenstopp. Bei diesem fährt ihm Forsythe-Pilot David Martinez über das rechte Vorderrad, wobei …

Kollision als Spitzenreiter in der Boxengasse 10 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images … sich die Radaufhängung an Powers Auto verbiegt. Es ist kein Fehler von Martinez in dessen zweitem IndyCar-Rennen. Stattdessen war es Powers Boxencrew, die ihren Fahrer überhastet wieder losschickte, während Martinez bei seiner Crew vorfuhr. Power beendet die letzte ChampCar-Saison mit seinen zwei Siegen auf dem vierten Gesamtrang.

Surfers Paradise 2008 11 / 111 Foto: : Sutton Images Nach für Powers Verhältnisse zwischenfallarmer Saison 2008, die er in der wiedervereinigten IndyCar-Serie für KV Racing bestreitet, in der er aber abgesehen von Long Beach (Sieg beim Abschiedsrennen des Panoz DP01) auch keine großen Erfolge erzielt, kommt die Enttäuschung NACH Saisonende. Surfers Paradise zählt ...

Crash in Führung liegend beim letzten Australien-Rennen 12 / 111 Foto: : Paul Webb / Motorsport Images … 2008 nicht zur Gesamtwertung, die Power als Zwölfter abschließt. Das Australien-Rennen ist mit dem Dallara IR-05 ein punkteloses Show-Rennen. Power fährt zum dritten Mal in Folge in der Heimat auf Pole. In Runde 17 aber streift er in Führung eingangs einer Schikane die Mauer und rutscht ausgangs in die dortige Mauer: Aus.

Long Beach 2009 13 / 111 Foto: : Paul Webb / Motorsport Images 2009 wechselt Power von KV zu Penske, aber nicht direkt als Stammfahrer. Weil Helio Castroneves (Steueraffäre) nicht darf, fährt Power den Saisonauftakt (St. Petersburg). Bei seinem einzigen Rennen mit der Startnummer 3 wird er Sechster. Castroneves wird freigesprochen und fährt ab dem zweiten Rennen wieder. Penske setzt fortan ein drittes Auto ein.

Von Gelbphase auf falschem Fuß erwischt 14 / 111 Foto: : Dan R. Boyd / Motorsport Images In Long Beach fährt Power erstmals mit "seiner" Startnummer 12, fährt direkt auf Pole, wird im Rennen aber nach 16 Führungsrunden auf falschem Fuß erwischt. In der ersten Gelbphase kommt er an die Box, Ganassi-Neuzugang Dario Franchitti zieht vorbei. Der Schotte war unter Grün drin. Einmal in Führung, gibt er diese nicht mehr ab. Power bleibt nur P2.

Sonoma 2009 15 / 111 Foto: : Steve Swope / Motorsport Images Nachdem Power in Edmonton 2009 seinen ersten Sieg als Penske-Pilot eingefahren hat, erleidet er wenig später einen herben Rück(en)schlag. Im Training in Sonoma dreht sich Conquest-Pilot Nelson Philippe. Das Auto kommt hinter einer Kuppe - nicht sichtbar für die Nachfolgenden - quer zum Stehen. HVM-Pilot Ernesto Viso …

Wirbelbruch und vorzeitiges Saisonende nach Crash im Training 16 / 111 Foto: : IndyCar Series … erwischt Philippes Auto an der Front, kommt aber glimpflich davon. Power, der als nächster über die Kuppe kommt, hat deutlich weniger Glück. Er kracht frontal in den Conquest-Boliden von Philippe. Dabei bricht sich der Penske-Pilot zwei Lendenwirbel an und muss für den Rest seiner ersten Saison im Team pausieren.

Birmingham 2010 17 / 111 Foto: : Paul Webb / Motorsport Images 2010 ist Power genesen und in jeglicher Hinsicht wieder der ganz der Alte. Erfolge und Enttäuschungen wechseln sich fortan wieder ab. Nach zwei Siegen (Sao Paulo und St. Petersburg) kommt er als Tabellenführer in den Barber Motorsports Park. Dort versucht man es mit anderer Strategie als in Long Beach 2009 - und es geht wieder schief. Von der Pole gestartet …

Rennstrategie geht nach Pole nicht auf 18 / 111 Foto: : Dan R. Boyd / Motorsport Images … führt Power zwölf Runden. Während der ersten Gelbphase kommt er zum Boxenstopp, muss damit aber dreimal stoppen. Allen voran Teamkollege Castroneves kommt mit zwei Stopps aus und gewinnt. Polesetter Power verpasst mit P4 das Podium - Abziehbild für einige weitere Rennen. Es gibt aber noch kuriosere Gründe, die ihn Top-Ergebnisse kosten.

Long Beach 2010 19 / 111 Foto: : Dan R. Boyd / Motorsport Images In Long Beach startet Power erneut von der Pole. Und wieder wird es kein Sieg. Nachdem er die ersten 16 Runden anführt, hat er ein Problem beim Beschleunigen aus der Haarnadel, die im ersten Gang gefahren wird. Der zweite Gang lässt sich vorübergehend nicht einlegen. Während Power im (elektronisch geschalteten) Getriebe "rührt", …

Getriebesalat in Führung liegend 20 / 111 Foto: : Drew Gibson / Motorsport Images … verliert er die Führung an Andretti-Neuzugang Ryan Hunter-Reay. Der fährt bei seinem dritten Einsatz für das Team von Michael Andretti erstmals zum Sieg - Grundstein für eine Zusammenarbeit, die noch heute besteht. Denn noch am Long-Beach-Wochenende war das Auto für "RHR" noch nicht mal bis Ende 2010 finanziert. Und Power? Der wird diesmal von der Pole gestartet "nur" Dritter.

Newton 2010 21 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images Von Beginn seiner IndyCar-Karriere an gilt Power als Spezialist für permanente Rundstrecken und temporäre Stadtkurse. Im Gegensatz zum universellen Fahrer, der er heute ist, tut er sich aber im Oval zunächst jahrelang schwer. Auf dem Iowa Speedway in Newton gelingt ihm 2010 die erste Oval-Pole seiner Karriere, aber ...

Handlingsprobleme nach erster Oval-Pole 22 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images … der erste Oval-Sieg kommt noch lange nicht. Denn im Rennen führt Power zwar die ersten 32 Runden an. Dann aber kommt ihm das Handling seines Penske-Honda abhanden. Mit Übersteuern fällt er zurück. Nachdem die Abstimmung bei den diversen Boxenstopps wieder zurechtgerückt wird, springt am Ende immerhin P5 heraus.

Edmonton 2010 23 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images Nach zwei Siegen (Watkins Glen und Toronto) fährt Power in Edmonton einem möglichen dritten Sieg in Folge entgegen. Von der Pole führt er 76 der ersten 77 Runden. Als nach 95 Runden abgerechnet wird, ist er nicht Erster, aber immerhin Zweiter, obwohl er als Dritter über die Linie fährt. Wie? Beim letzten Restart drei Runden vor Schluss …

Lange Führung, dann von Teamkollege Castroneves "geblockt" 24 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images … duellieren sich Power und Teamkollege Castroneves in Kurve 1. Power liegt außen und verliert Schwung. So kommt Ganassi-Pilot Scott Dixon vorbei. Castroneves fährt als Erster ins Ziel, wird aber auf P10 strafversetzt, weil er eine Durchfahrtsstrafe missachtet hat. Die wurde ihm aufgebrummt, weil er Power im Duell "geblockt" haben soll.

Sparta 2010 25 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images Auf dem Kentucky Speedway in Sparta bringt es Power auf 83 Führungsrunden und damit so viele wie er sie nie zuvor auf einem Oval verbucht hat. Doch als er nach 141 der 200 Runden in Führung liegend zum routinemäßigen Boxenstopp kommt, …

Defekte Tankanlage kostet Chance auf ersten Oval-Sieg 26 / 111 Foto: : Dan R. Boyd / Motorsport Images … wird der Tank des Penske-Honda mit der Startnummer 12 nicht komplett gefüllt. Grund ist eine defekte Tankanlage. Nach einem späten Notstopp, um die fehlenden Gallonen Sprit nachzufüllen, kommt Power nur als Achter ins Ziel.

Homestead 2010 27 / 111 Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images Auf dem Homestead-Miami Speedway findet 2010 zum zweiten und letzten Mal ein IndyCar-Saisonfinale statt. Power reist mit zwölf Punkten Vorsprung auf Franchitti an. Der Titel aber geht nicht an den Penske-, sondern den Ganassi-Piloten. In der 144. von 200 Runden liegt Power an vierter Stelle, als er in Alleinfahrt die Mauer streift. Die …

Als Tabellenführer zum Finale - und in die Mauer 28 / 111 Foto: : Paul Webb / Motorsport Images … rechte Hinterradaufhängung nimmt Schaden und der Tabellenführer ist draußen. Franchitti genügt nach drei Saisonsiegen ein sicher ins Ziel gebrachter achter Platz zum zweiten Titel in Folge. Power hingegen reichen fünf Siege (Sao Paulo, St. Petersburg, Watkins Glen, Toronto, Sonoma) "nur" zum Vizetitel.

Long Beach 2011 29 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images 2011 ein neuer Anlauf: Nach zwei Poles und einem Sieg (Birmingham) startet Power auch beim dritten Saisonrennen - Long Beach - wieder von der Pole. Er bringt es auf 29 Führungsrunden. Kurz nach dem zweiten Boxenstopp liegt er an dritter Stelle, gefolgt von Penske-Teamkollege Castroneves. Beim einem Restart muss Power …

Von Teamkollege Castroneves in Dreher geschickt 30 / 111 Foto: : Ron Bijlsma / Motorsport Images … einen Angriff auf den zweitplatzierten Andretti-Piloten Hunter-Reay zurückziehen, weil er in Kurve 1 auf der ungünstigen Außenbahn liegt. Auf der Innenbahn kommt Castroneves angerauscht, rauscht Power ins Auto und schickt ihn in einen Dreher. Statt als Dritter, Zweiter oder gar Erster beendet Power das Rennen nur als Zehnter.

Toronto 2011 31 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images Im Kampf um den Titel sind 2011, wie im Jahr zuvor, Power und Franchitti die Protagonisten. Seinen ersten Oval-Sieg (Fort Worth) hat Power eingefahren. Zum Stadtrennen in Toronto kommt er mit 20 Punkten Rückstand. Er startet einmal mehr von Pole und führt die ersten 32 Runden. In Runde 57 kollidieren die Titelrivalen im direkten Duell. Sie ...

Von Titelrivale Franchitti in Dreher geschickt, dann im Mittelfeld abgeräumt 32 / 111 Foto: : Eric Gilbert … kämpfen im Zuge unterschiedlicher Strategien im Feld um P5, als Power in der Haarnadel (Kurve 3) von Franchitti in einen Dreher geschickt wird. Während der Ganassi-Pilot trotzdem - oder deswegen - zum Sieg fährt, rutscht Power ins Mittelfeld ab. Dort wird er keine zehn Runden später von Schmidt-Pilot Alex Tagliani abgeräumt - Ausfall.

Loudon 2011 33 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images Auf dem Ein-Meilen-Oval in Loudon setzt kurz vor Rennende Regen ein. Trotzdem gibt's in der 215. von 225 Runden einen Restart. Auf feuchter Piste kreiseln fünf Fahrer in die Mauer, darunter Power. Seine Wut auf Rennleiter Brian Barnhart macht er verbal im TV-Interview und optisch mit doppeltem Stinkefinger deutlich. Für die Geste ...

Restart-Chaos auf feuchter Piste und 30.000 Dollar Strafe 34 / 111 Foto: : Kevin York / Motorsport Images … kassiert Power eine Geldstrafe in Höhe von 30.000 US-Dollar. Was das Rennresultat betrifft, hat er aber für einmal Glück. Das Rennen wird abgebrochen und die Reihenfolge unter Gelb als Endergebnis gewertet. So hat Power immerhin P5 eingefahren, während Titelkonkurrent Franchitti schon viel früher durch Crash ausschied.

Sparta 2011 35 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images Ein Jahr nach der defekten Tankanlage verliert Power auf dem Kentucky Speedway erneut die Chance auf ein Top-Ergebnis, wenn nicht gar Sieg. Von der Pole kommt er nach 48 Runden als Spitzenreiter an die Box. Es folgt eine Kopie von Surfers Paradise 2007, wobei Power diesmal die andere Rolle einnimmt. Ana Beatriz wird von ihrer Dreyer/Reinbold-Crew …

Wieder Kollision als Spitzenreiter in der Boxengasse 36 / 111 Foto: : IndyCar Series … unachtsam losgeschickt. Sie reißt ein Loch in den Seitenkasten des Penske-Chevy: P19 für Power, während Franchitti knapp den Sieg verpasst. Zwei Wochen später in Las Vegas ist Franchitti (vier Siege) zum dritten Mal in Folge Champion, Power mit sechs Siegen (Birmingham, Sao Paulo, Fort Worth 2, Edmonton, Sonoma, Baltimore) wieder "nur" Vize. Überschattet wird alles vom Dan Wheldons Tod.

Fort Worth 2012 37 / 111 Foto: : F. Peirce Williams / Motorsport Images Ein Jahr nach seinem ersten Oval-Sieg hat Power auch 2012 auf dem Texas Motor Speedway wieder gute Siegchancen. Doch die nimmt er sich selber. Im Gegensatz zu vielen anderen Rennen zeigt er sich erst nach 170 Runden erstmals in Führung. 44 Runden vor Schluss wird es bei einem Restart zu eng. Seite an Seite mit ...

Späte Führung, Blocken beim Restart, Strafe 38 / 111 … Penske-Teamkollege Ryan Briscoe geht es die Gegengerade entlang. Innen will KV-Pilot Tony Kanaan eine dritte Spur aufmachen. Power zieht von der Mitte nach unten. Kanaan bezahlt das Manöver mit kaputtem Frontflügel, Power kassiert eine Durchfahrtsstrafe für "Blocken". So wird er nach 24 späten Führungsrunden trotzdem nur Achter.

Toronto 2012 39 / 111 Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images In Toronto startet Power 2012 zwar nicht von der Pole. Trotzdem dominiert der als Tabellenführer startende Penske-Pilot anfangs und bringt es rasch auf 20 Führungsrunden. Bei der Anfahrt zum zweiten Boxenstopp fährt er ins Heck des Fisher-Boliden von IndyCar-Rookie Josef Newgarden, der fünf Jahre später sein Penske-Teamkollege wird. Beim Auffahrunfall in der Boxengasse …

Auffahrunfall: Frontflügel und Tabellenführung weg 40 / 111 Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images … beschädigt sich Power den Frontflügel. Der wird aber nicht getauscht. Stattdessen wechselt man nur Reifen. Wenig später kommt Power doch zum Frontflügelwechsel. Weil dieser Stopp unter Grün erfolgt, fällt er aus der Führungsrunde. Am Ende springt nur P15 heraus, womit die Tabellenführung an Ryan Hunter-Reay geht.

Sonoma 2012 41 / 111 Foto: : Jamey Price / Motorsport Images Sonoma ist 2012 das drittletzte Rennen. Power, der die Tabellenführung mittlerweile zurückerobert hat, startet mal wieder von der Pole. Von den ersten 63 der 85 Runden führt er deren 57 an. Beim letzten Boxenstopp aber wird er wieder mal von einer Gelbphase auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt. Penske-Teamkollege Briscoe …

Unter Gelb eingeklemmt - Teamkollege staubt Sieg ab 42 / 111 Foto: : Jamey Price / Motorsport Images … tankt unter Gelb und übernimmt die Führung von Power, der unter Grün stoppte und dann unter Gelb hinter Nachzüglern festhängt. Und weil Penske auf eine Stallorder verzichtet und Briscoe das Rennen vor Power gewinnen lässt, "klaut" der eine Australier dem anderen zehn Punkte. Die werden am Saisonende zum Titel fehlen.

Baltimore 2012 43 / 111 Foto: : Todd Davis / Motorsport Images Beim Stadtrennen in Baltimore, dem vorletzten Rennen der Saison, startet Power wieder von Pole und verbucht wieder die meisten Führungsrunden (22). Diesmal aber wird er nicht nur "nur" Zweiter, sondern nur Sechster. Nach einem Schauer bliebt er auf abtrocknender Piste zu lange auf Regenreifen und fällt zurück. Größter Profiteur ist ausgerechnet …

Pole, meiste Führungsrunden, zu lange auf Regenreifen 44 / 111 Foto: : Jamey Price / Motorsport Images … Titelrivale Hunter-Reay, der deutlich früher auf Slicks gewechselt hat und seinen vierten Saisonsieg einfährt. Damit reduziert der Andretti-Pilot den Punkterückstand vor dem Finale um mehr als die Hälfte. Und: Die Entscheidung fällt nicht auf einer von Powers Paradestrecken, sondern dem Zwei-Meilen-Oval in Fontana.

Fontana 2012 45 / 111 Foto: : Jamey Price / Motorsport Images Bei eben diesem Saisonfinale 2012 in Fontana verliert Power auch seine 17 verbliebenen Punkte Vorsprung noch, indem er sich in der 55. der 250 Runden in die Mauer dreht. Der Crash passiert im direkten Duell mit Hunter-Reay. Der Andretti-Pilot kommt von Startplatz 22 und ist am Aufholen, als er im Kampf um P13 auf Power trifft. Der Australier …

Als Tabellenführer zum Finale - Grip weg, Auto weg, Titel weg 46 / 111 Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images … fährt vorsichtig und crasht trotzdem, weil er auf einer Fuge des in die Jahre gekommenen Fontana-Asphalts ausrutscht. Hunter-Reay wird gerade so nicht mitgerissen. Er beendet auf P4 und ist mit drei Punkten Vorsprung erstmals IndyCar-Champion. Power ist nach drei Siegen (Birmingham, Long Beach, Sao Paulo) zum dritten Mal in Folge "nur" Vize.

St. Petersburg 2013 47 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images Beim Saisonauftakt 2013 in St. Petersburg das gewohnte Szenario: Power auf Pole und anfangs dominant. Es dauert nicht lange, bis fast 13 Sekunden Vorsprung und 26 Führungsrunden anliegen. Nach der ersten Gelbphase verliert er P1 an Penske-Teamkollege Castroneves. In der letzten Gelbphase kommt es noch "besser": Hinter dem Safety-Car …

Hinter dem Safety-Car abgeschossen 48 / 111 Foto: : Eric Gilbert … wird Power an dritter Stelle liegend von J.R. Hildebrand über den Haufen gefahren. Der Panther-Pilot ist einen Moment unaufmerksam und rumpelt über Powers Penske-Chevrolet drüber. Power kann weiterfahren, trägt aber einen Reifenschaden davon, muss außerplanmäßig an die Box und belegt nur den 16. Platz.

Detroit 2013 49 / 111 Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images Beim zweiten Rennen des Double-Headers in Detroit 2013 liegt Power an sechster Stelle, als er beim letzten Restart von Dragon-Pilot Sebastien Bourdais umgedreht wird. Aus dem Kontakt der beiden in Kurve 1 des Stadtkurses resultiert …

Beim Restart umgedreht - Massenkarambolage folgt 50 / 111 Foto: : Todd Davis / Motorsport Images … eine Massenkarambolage, in die ein halbes Dutzend IndyCars verwickelt werden. Das Endergebnis für Power? Platz 20 als letzter Fahrer, der immerhin noch die Zielflagge sieht.

Toronto 2013 51 / 111 Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images Neben Detroit ist 2013 auch Toronto ein Doppel. Power startet die zwei Kanada-Rennen von P3 und P5, bringt es auf zusammen 31 Führungsrunden, scheidet aber in beiden durch Unfall in der Schlussphase aus. Am Samstag "gelingt" das in der letzten Runde, als er sich wie zwei Jahre zuvor in der Haarnadel mit Franchitti beharkt. Der macht ...

Zwei Rennen: Zwei Crashs in letzten zwei Runden 52 / 111 Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images … bei Powers Angriffsversuch auf P3 die Linie dicht. Der Penske-Pilot kriegt die Kurve nicht und strandet im Reifenstapel. Am Sonntag fast das Gleiche, aber "schon" in der vorletzten Runde in Kurve 1. Es ist der letzte Restart, Power ist Dritter und gerät mit Hunter-Reay aneinander. Der Andretti-Pilot will außen vorbei, es wird zu eng - Crash für beide.

Baltimore 2013 53 / 111 Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images Nachdem es Power beim 15. Saisonrennen (Sonoma) tatsächlich gelungen ist, erstmals seit fast eineinhalb Jahren zu gewinnen, obwohl Scott Dixon beim letzten Boxenstopp zwei von Powers Mechanikern angefahren hat, folgt eine Woche später wieder Power-Frust. In Baltimore führt er die ersten 31 Runden. 20 Runden vor Schluss kommt es zur Kollision mit Dixon. Der ist …

Crash nach Unaufmerksamkeit beim Restart 54 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images … bei einem Restart Fünfter, Power Dritter. Der Ganassi-Pilot schert aus, der Penske-Pilot aber auch, um sich neben Vordermann Bourdais zu setzen. Dixon, der im Gegensatz zu Power um den Titel kämpft, wird schlicht übersehen. Er crasht und belegt Platz 19. Power fährt zwar weiter, holt aber seinerseits nur Platz 18.

Houston 2013 55 / 111 Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images Houston ist 2013 der dritte Double-Header nach Detroit und Toronto. Im Samstagsrennen startet Power aus der ersten Reihe und übernimmt zügig die Spitze. Nach 31 Führungsrunden kommt er als Spitzenreiter zum ersten Boxenstopp. Weil dabei …

Wagenheber streikt bei Boxenstopp als Spitzenreiter 56 / 111 Foto: : Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images … der pneumatische Wagenheber nicht einwandfrei funktioniert, gehen wertvolle Sekunden verloren. Power fällt weit zurück und beendet das Rennen nur auf P12. Dixon siegt und ist am Saisonende Champion. Power gewinnt noch die letzten zwei Rennen (Houston 2 und Fontana), wird aber nach zuvor drei Vizetiteln nur Vierter.

Pocono 2014 57 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images 2014 geht für Power ausnahmsweise extrem wenig schief. Seine größte Enttäuschung des Jahres erlebt er auf dem Pocono Raceway, wo er es auf 69 Führungsrunden bringt, nach Durchfahrtsstrafe aber nur P10 belegt. Die Strafe gibt es, weil er im Kampf um P3 seinen Penske-Teamkollegen Helio Castroneves "geblockt" hat. Unterm Strich aber ...

Durchfahrtsstrafe nach "Blocken", aber ... 58 / 111 Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images … kommt Power bei den 18 Rennen der Saison 2014 abgesehen von drei Ausnahmen immer in den Top 10 ins Ziel. Zwar holt er wie im Vorjahr "nur" drei Siege (St. Petersburg, Detroit 1, Milwaukee). Dank der Konstanz aber feiert der "Aussie" im Penske-Team am Saisonende tatsächlich seinen längst überfälligen ersten IndyCar-Titel.

St. Petersburg 2015 59 / 111 Foto: : Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images Der IndyCar-Saisonauftakt 2015, Powers erstes Rennen als Titelverteidiger, ist das Debüt der Aerokit-Ära. Im Qualifying fährt Power souverän auf die Pole. Im Rennen führt er 75 der ersten 82 Runden an, fällt beim letzten Boxenstopp hinter Penske-Teamkollege Juan Pablo Montoya zurück. Auf der Verfolgung des Kolumbianers …

Flügelsalat beim Debüt der Aerokits 60 / 111 Foto: : John Cote … setzt Power elf Runden vor Schluss in Kurve 10, der 90-Grad-Links hinter den Boxen, einen Angriff. Montoya verteidigt sich. Power fährt auf und beschädigt sich den neuerdings filigranen Frontflügel mit den diversen Winglets. An die Box kommt er nicht, an die Spitze aber auch nicht mehr: P2 nach klar den meisten Führungsrunden.

Detroit 2015 61 / 111 Foto: : Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images Das Detroit-Doppel steht 2015 im Zeichen von Regen. Im Sonntagsrennen liegt Power an zweiter Stelle hinter Teamkollege Montoya. Im Regen aber spielt die Elektrik verrückt. Das Getriebe schaltet selbständig in den Leerlauf. Power sucht die Box auf, um ein neues Lenkrad zu holen. Das ist nur der Anfang, denn ...

Rutscher auf Pfütze führt zu Crash mit Teamkollege Castroneves 62 / 111 Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images … in der Schlussphase des auf zwei Stunden limitierten Rennens liegt Power trotz der Probleme auf P5. Bei einem Restart aber quetscht sich Coyne-Pilot Tristan Vautier in Kurve 2 daneben. Power gerät auf eine Pfütze, verliert sein Auto und kollidiert mit Teamkollege Helio Castroneves: Feierabend für beide.

Fontana 2015 63 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images Auf dem Zwei-Meilen-Oval in Fontana gibt es im Juni 2015 teilweise grenzwertiges Pack-Racing. Das hat zwei Auswirkungen: Einerseits alleine offiziell bei Start/Ziel gezählte 80 Führungswechsel und damit ein IndyCar-Rekord, der noch heute Bestand hat, andererseits jede Menge Crashs. In einen davon ist …

Rekordrennen mit langer Führung und spätem Crash 64 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images … Power verwickelt. Bis in die 237. der 250 Runden hat er es auf 62 Führungsrunden gebracht. Vier Runden später kämpft er mit Foyt-Pilot Takuma Sato und Ganassi-Pilot Scott Dixon zu dritt nebeneinander um die vierte Position. Ausgangs Turn 4 wird Sato von Dixon irritiert, verreist das Auto und kollidiert mit Power - beide mit Crash raus.

Sonoma 2015 65 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images In Sonoma findet 2015 das Saisonfinale statt. Vorjahresmeister Power reist als Vierter der Gesamtwertung an, hat aber wie fünf andere Fahrer noch Chancen auf den Titel. Denn zum Abschluss der Saison gibt es doppelte Punkte. Teamkollege Montoya führt die Tabelle an, Power startet von der Pole. In der 39. von 85 Runden kommt es im Mittelfeld zu ...

Kollision mit Teamkollege Montoya - Meister wird keiner der beiden 66 / 111 Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images … einer unglücklichen Kollision der beiden Titelanwärter im Penske-Lager. Beide setzen das Rennen fort. Power holt P7, Montoya P6. Champion aber wird Scott Dixon, der das Rennen gewinnt, damit punktgleich mit Montoya ist, aber - entscheidend - einen Saisonsieg mehr hat. Titelverteidiger Power schließt mit einem Sieg (Indianapolis-GP) als Dritter ab.

St. Petersburg 2016 67 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images 2016 beginnt für Power mit einem harten Schlag. Im Qualifying zum Saisonauftakt in St. Petersburg fährt er zwar auf die Pole, beim Rennen aber fehlt er. Ein im Freitagstraining passierter Crash in die Mauer lässt zunächst eine Gehirnerschütterung vermuten. Doch diese am Samstag gestellte Diagnose erweist sich als falsch, denn …

Crash im Training, Pole im Qualifying, Startverbot im Rennen 68 / 111 Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images … am Sonntag wird Power nochmals ärztlich untersucht. Die dabei gestellte Diagnose lautet Infektion des Innenohrs. Oriol Servia springt bei Penske für Power ein und belegt P18. Des Australiers Glück im Unglück: Bis zum zweiten Saisonrennen (Phoenix) sind es drei Wochen hin. Bis dahin ist er wieder fit und wird Dritter.

Detroit 2016 69 / 111 Foto: : Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images Aber auch 2016 ist es mal wieder das Detroit-Doppel, bei dem Power zumindest in einem der zwei Rennen Frust schiebt. Am Samstag fährt er vom für ihn unterirdischen neunten Startplatz los. Kurz nach Halbzeit ist er Zweiter hinter Penske-Teamkollege Simon Pagenaud. Beim letzten Boxenstopp wird Power schneller abgefertigt und kommt ...

Kuriose Kombination aus Rad- und Getriebeproblem 70 / 111 Foto: : Sam Cobb / Motorsport Images … an Pagenaud vorbei. Wie sich aber herausstellt, wird Power zu schnell abgefertigt. Das rechte Hinterrad sitzt nicht fest, woraufhin das Getriebe verrückt spielt, weil die Elektronik in einen Notfallmodus schaltet. Es lassen sich keine Gänge mehr wechseln und Power muss sein elektronisch verwirrtes "Dreirad" in Kurve 3 parken.

Watkins Glen 2016 71 / 111 Foto: : Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images Nach fünf Jahren Pause kehrt die IndyCar-Serie im September 2016 nach Watkins Glen zurück. Es ist das vorletzte Saisonrennen. Power startet aus der ersten Reihe, rutscht im Zuge unterschiedlicher Strategien aber ins Mittelfeld ab. Dort kommt es in der 39. von 60 Runden zu einer Kollision. Ausgangs der Esses-Passage …

Kollision nach "Linksverkehr" in den Esses 72 / 111 Foto: : Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images … will Ganassi-Pilot Charlie Kimball links vorbei. Power rechnet nicht mit Angriff, zieht auch nach links und strandet nach Kontakt mit Kimballs Auto an der Leitplanke. Ausfall und so gut wie das Ende der letzten kleinen Chance im Titelkampf. Power beendet die Saison mit vier Siegen (Detroit 2, Elkhart Lake, Toronto, Pocono) als Vizemeister, aber mehr als 100 Punkte hinter Teamkollege Pagenaud.

St. Petersburg 2017 73 / 111 Foto: : Sam Cobb / Motorsport Images Beim Saisonauftakt 2017 in St. Petersburg rast Power zum siebten Mal in acht Jahren auf dieser Strecke auf die Pole. Beim ersten Boxenstopp liegt er an zweiter Stelle hinter Schmidt-Pilot James Hinchcliffe, als er einen Druckluftschlauch seiner Crew überfährt und genau dafür ...

Pole im Qualifying - Ausschluss vom Rennen, weil "zu langsam" 74 / 111 Foto: : Sam Cobb / Motorsport Images … eine Durchfahrtsstrafe kassiert. Später gibt es technische Probleme am silbernen Penske-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 12. Weil Power so das erforderliche Mindesttempo nicht halten kann, wird er mit der offiziellen Begründung "zu langsam" aus dem Rennen genommen.

Birmingham 2017 75 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images Im Barber Motorsports Park startet Power abermals von der Pole. Im Rennen hat er es bis zur 76. Runde auf 60 Führungsrunden gebracht und fährt einem scheinbar ungefährdeten ersten Saisonsieg entgegen. Weil aber …

Luftverlust im Reifen und Notstopp nach langer Führung 76 / 111 Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images … ein Reifen langsam Luft verliert, muss Power 14 Runden vor Schluss nochmals die Box ansteuern. Letzten Endes kommt der Polesetter nur auf Platz 14 ins Ziel und muss seinen ersten Saisonsieg 2017 bis Mitte Mai vertragen.

St. Louis 2017 77 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images Im August 2017 gibt es erstmals seit 14 Jahren wieder in IndyCar-Rennen im Gateway Motorsports Park in St. Louis. Für die Rückkehr hat das 1,25-Meilen-Oval einen brandneuen Belag. Auf dem rutscht Tony Kanaan sofort aus. Der Start mit Polesetter Power verzögert sich um fünf Runden, dann wird freigegeben. In der ersten Kurve …

Crash als Polesetter in erster Runde unter Grün 78 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images … verliert Power nicht nur P1 an Teamkollege Josef Newgarden, sondern auch die Haftung. Er verabschiedet sich mit Crash in der ersten Runde unter Grün. Auch Carpenter-Pilot Ed Carpenter crasht. Newgarden siegt und ist am Saisonende Champion. Power schließt trotz dreier Siege (Indianapolis-GP, Fort Worth, Pocono) nur als Fünfter ab - so schwach wie seit 2009 (Verletzung) nicht.

St. Petersburg 2018 79 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images Nach zuvor sieben Poles in acht Jahren startet Power 2018 in St. Petersburg ausnahmsweise nicht von der Pole, sondern "nur" von P2. Die Pole erobert Robert Wickens bei seinem IndyCar-Debüt. Im Rennen will Power "seine" Führung am liebsten sofort übernehmen. Das geht schief, denn in Kurve 1 direkt nach dem Start ...

Dreher beim Start nach engem Duell Routinier vs. Rookie 80 / 111 Foto: : Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images … liegt Power links neben dem Schmidt-Honda von Wickens und damit außen. Kurve 2 ist eine Linkskurve. Es geht eng zu, aber eine Berührung der beiden Autos gibt es nicht. Stattdessen dreht sich Power und es gibt eine Berührung mit der Mauer, die einen verbogenen Heckflügel zur Folge hat. Ins Ziel kommt der Routinier noch, aber nur auf P10.

Phoenix 2018 81 / 111 Foto: : Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images Auf dem Ein-Meilen-Oval in Phoenix sammelt Power 80 Führungsrunden. Knapp 100 Runden vor Schluss des 250-Runden-Rennens kämpft er gegen Alexander Rossi um die fünfte Position. Der Andretti-Pilot überholt sauber auf der Innenbahn und wird schließlich Dritter. Power hingegen …

Auf die schmutzige Spur gekommen 82 / 111 Foto: : Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images … gerät bei Rossis Überholmanöver etwas zu weit nach außen. Auf dem schmutzigen Teil der Strecke ist der Penske-Bolide nicht mehr zu kontrollieren, eine Berührung mit der Mauer unvermeidlich. Mit beschädigter Radaufhängung ist sein Rennen zu Ende.

Birmingham 2018 83 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images Im Barber Motorsports Park wird bei Regen gestartet, dann unterbrochen und tags darauf weitergefahren. Nach früher Gelbphase erfolgt trotz widriger Bedingungen ein Restart. Power ist Zweiter hinter Penske-Teamkollege Josef Newgarden, dreht sich mit Aquaplaning und schlägt an der Boxenmauer an: Abbruch. Als es ...

Crash bei Regen am Sonntag, Reparatur und Aufgabe am Montag 84 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images … montags auf überwiegend trockener Piste weitergeht, kehrt Power, der eigentlich schon als Ausfall gemeldet wurde, nach langer Reparatur doch ins Rennen zurück. Als mit 20 Runden Rückstand keine Plätze mehr gutzumachen sind, gibt er aber auf.

Fort Worth 2018 85 / 111 Foto: : Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images Als der IndyCar-Zirkus 2018 den Texas Motor Speedway ansteuert, hat Power zwei Saisonsiege, darunter allen voran sein bislang größter Sieg überhaupt, nämlich jener beim Indy 500. Auf dem Texas-Oval in Fort Worth aber gibt es nichts zu holen. Als Tabellenführer wird er in den Top 10 liegend …

Crash nach Spotter-Fehler kostet Tabellenführung 86 / 111 Foto: : Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images … von IndyCar-Rookie Zachary Claman de Melo attackiert. Beide landen an der Mauer, nachdem sie ausgangs Turn 4 fast Seite an Seite lagen, Power darüber aber von seinem Spotter nicht unterrichtet wurde. Mit dem Ausfall durch Unfall verliert Power die Tabellenführung an Ganassi-Pilot Scott Dixon, der das Rennen gewinnt.

Elkhart Lake 2018 87 / 111 Foto: : Chris Jones Direkt beim nächsten Rennen startet Power auf der Rennstrecke Road America in Elkhart Lake von der zweiten Position. Mehr als zwei Runden weit kommt er aber nicht. Direkt beim Start entwickelt der silberne Penske-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 12 keinen vollen Vortrieb. Als Grund …

Defekter Zylinderkopf direkt beim Start aus erster Reihe 88 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images … stellt sich ein defekter Zylinderkopf heraus, weshalb Power sofort auf den ersten Metern durchgereicht wird. An der Box versucht man zwar noch, das Problem irgendwie zu beheben, aber vergebens.

Portland 2018 89 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images Als die IndyCar-Serie im September 2018 erstmals seit 2007 in Portland fährt, startet Power von Pole. Zwar gibt es elf Führungsrunden, aber auch ein Getriebeproblem. Während der Penske-Pilot die Gänge sortiert, verliert er nicht nur P1, sondern zahlreiche weitere Positionen. Aufgrund des Rückstands polt man Power von Drei- …

Pole, Getriebeproblem, Abflug 90 / 111 Foto: : IndyCar Series … auf riskante Zweistoppstrategie um. Die wäre aufgegangen, denn mit einer solchen beendet der von P5 gestartete Ryan Hunter-Reay das Rennen auf P2. Power aber fliegt ab, beschädigt sich den Frontflügel und belegt P21. Die Saison beendet er mit drei Siegen (Indianapolis-GP, Indy 500, St. Louis) als Dritter. Den Titel holt Scott Dixon.

Austin 2019 91 / 111 Foto: : Rip Shaub / Motorsport Images Die IndyCar-Saison 2019 ist für Power die zehnte als Stammfahrer im Penske-Team. Mit Pole und P3 beim Auftakt in St. Petersburg beginnt der Australier die Saison stark. Beim zweiten Rennen aber schlägt das Pech direkt wieder zu. Bei der IndyCar-Premiere auf dem Circuit of The Americas in Austin …

Gebrochene Antriebswelle klar in Führung liegend 92 / 111 Foto: : Joe Skibinski ... startet Power von der Pole. Er liegt 45 der 60 Runden in Führung und fährt auf Kurs zum Sieg. Beim Beschleunigen nach dem letzten routinemäßigen Boxenstopp aber bricht eine Antriebswelle. Mit noch laufendem Motor gestikuliert Power im Cockpit, muss aber einsehen, dass eine Weiterfahrt unmöglich ist.

Newton 2019 93 / 111 Foto: : Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images Als der IndyCar-Tross Mitte Juli 2019 zum zwölften Saisonrennen antritt, wartet Power noch immer auf seinen ersten Saisonsieg. Auf dem Iowa Speedway in Newton liegt er einmal mehr gut im Rennen. Aus der ersten Startreihe losgefahren bringt er es auf 49 Führungsrunden. Doch wieder geht beim letzten Boxenstopp etwas schief. Denn …

Durchfahrtsstrafe nach Beinahe-Crash in der Boxengasse 94 / 111 Foto: : Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images … als Power diesen letzten Stopp knapp 50 Runden vor Schluss als Zweiter anpeilt, kracht er bei der Anfahrt um ein Haar in die Boxenmauer. Einen Crash kann er vermeiden. Weil er aber über die Markierung der Boxengassen-Einfahrt hinausgekommen ist, gibt es eine Durchfahrtsstrafe. Die wirft ihn aus der Führungsrunde: P15.

Mid-Ohio 2019 95 / 111 Foto: : Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images Beim nächsten Rennen, Mid-Ohio, startet Power erstmals seit elf Rennen von Pole - seine diesbezüglich längste Durststrecke seit er vor zehn Jahren zu Penske kam. Zudem wartet er seit 15 Rennen auf einen weiteren Sieg. Der kommt auch diesmal nicht. Von den ersten 29 Runden führt Power 26. Weil er aber im Gegensatz zu anderen …

Rennstrategie von der Pole geht nicht auf 96 / 111 Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images … auf drei Stopps setzt, fällt er ins Mittelfeld zurück und kommt nicht recht voran. Am Ende ist Power "nur" Vierter hinter drei Piloten, die mit zwei Boxenstopps auskommen. Immerhin: Bei den letzten vier Saisonrennen gelingen doch noch zwei Siege (Pocono und Portland). Als Fünfter schließt er die Gesamtwertung aber hinter den Erwartungen ab. Teamkollege Josef Newgarden holt den Titel.

Indianapolis-GP 2020 97 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images Im Coronajahr 2020 ist der Grand Prix von Indianapolis auf dem Rundkurs im Infield des "Brickyard" das zweite Saisonrennen. Power startet einmal mehr von der Pole, führt 28 der ersten 38 Runden an, kommt aber nur auf P20 ins Ziel. Der Grund: Als ein Unfall von Oliver Askew für die einzige Gelbphase sorgt, ...

Rennstrategie von der Pole geht wieder nicht auf 98 / 111 Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images … wird Powers Strategie zunichte gemacht. Ganassi-Pilot Scott Dixon war unter Grün an der Box. Power stoppt unter Gelb ins Mittelfeld und bleibt stecken. Zu allem Überfluss würgt er beim letzten Boxenstopp noch das Auto ab. So wird er Letzter in der Führungsrunde - 19 Plätze weiter hinten als er gestartet war.

St. Louis 2020 99 / 111 Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images Als Ende August 2020 ein Double-Header im Gateway Motorsports Park in St. Louis ansteht, startet Power im ersten der beiden Rennen von der Pole. Auf dem Weg zum möglichen ersten Saisonsieg dominiert er mal wieder die Anfangsphase. Nach 61 Führungsrunden aber …

Rennstrategie von der Pole geht schon wieder nicht auf 100 / 111 Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images … wird er in diesem Fall gar nur Letzter aller ins Ziel kommenden Fahrer. Der Grund: Das Timing der Gelbphasen passt einmal mehr nicht zur Rennstrategie beziehungsweise umgekehrt. Power legt einen Stopp mehr ein als der Großteil des Feldes und schließt mit zwei Runden Rückstand nur auf P17 ab.

St. Petersburg 2020 101 / 111 Foto: : Richard Dole / Motorsport Images St. Petersburg ist 2020 ausnahmsweise nicht Auftakt, sondern Finale. Power startet wie gewohnt von Pole - zum achten Mal in elf Jahren auf dieser Strecke. Die Führung aber verliert er schon in der fünften Runde. Und 30 Runden später ist er ganz raus. Am Verlust der Führung war ein Getriebeproblem schuld. Frustriert, da er einmal mehr …

Getriebeproblem, Frust, Crash 102 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images … unschuldig ins Mittelfeld abgerutscht ist, erwischt Power in Runde 35 in der schnellen Kurve 3 die Mauer. Die Vorderradaufhängung wird stark genug beschädigt, dass er aufgeben muss. Die Saison schließt Power wie schon ein Jahr zuvor mit zwei Siegen (Mid-Ohio und Indianapolis-GP 3) auf dem fünften Gesamtrang ab. Champion: Scott Dixon.

Fort Worth 2021 103 / 111 Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images Auf dem Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth finden 2021 erstmals seit 2011 zwei Rennen statt. Doch für Power wird es im Gegensatz bei weitem nichts mit einem Sieg. Im ersten der beiden Rennen des 2021er Double-Headers startet er aus der ersten Reihe. Weil er der Penske-Chevrolet aber im Rennen ...

Zu hoher Spritverbrauch verdirbt alle Chancen 104 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images … einen höheren Spritverbrauch aufweist als vor allem die Konkurrenz aus dem Honda-Lager, kann Power mit seinem ersten Boxenstopp nicht bis zur ersten Gelbphase warten. Nachdem er unter Grün tanken musste, liegt er im Mittelfeld. Von dort kommt er nicht mehr nach vorn. P14 folgt tags darauf aus gleichem Grund P13.

Indy 500 2021 105 / 111 Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images Beim Saisonhöhepunkt, dem Indy 500, ist Power noch weiter weg vom Sieg. Dennoch sei dieses Rennen erwähnt, weil es so ungewöhnlich ist. Um ein Haar nämlich scheitert Power zum ersten Mal in seiner IndyCar-Karriere schon an der Qualifikation. Nach dem ersten Quali-Tag liegt er außerhalb der Top 30 und muss am zweiten Tag im Last-Row-Shootout antreten. In diesem …

Beinahe-Nichtqualifikation und Dreher in der Boxengasse 106 / 111 Foto: : Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images … erwischt Power auf der letzten seiner vier schnellen Runden ausgangs Turn 2 die Mauer. Trotzdem bleibt er voll auf dem Gas - und hat für einmal Glück. Die Radaufhängung hält den Belastungen durch die Turns 3/4 stand. Als 32. schafft es Power gerade so ins Starterfeld. Im Rennen dreht er sich mit Bremsproblemen in der Boxengasse: P30.

Detroit 2021 107 / 111 Foto: : Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images Der Double-Header in Detroit, der 2020 nicht stattfand, ist Power auch beim Comeback 2021 nicht wohlgesinnt. Im ersten der zwei Rennen startet er von P7, hat aber für einmal Glück mit der Strategie. Bis fünf Runden vor Schluss bringt er es auf 37 Führungsrunden. Dann versaut eine Rotphase alles. Mit Power an der Spitze wird das Feld in die Boxengasse geführt wird, um dort …

ECU bleibt unter Rot im Hochfahrmodus hängen 108 / 111 Foto: : Matt Fraver … auf den Neustart für die letzten fünf Runden zu warten. In Powers Penske-Chevy bleibt die elektronische Steuereinheit (ECU) im Hochfahrmodus hängen. Zahlreiche Versuche, das Auto wieder zu starten, schlagen fehl. Nach gefühlter Ewigkeit gelingt es doch, aber das Feld ist längst weg. Nach drei Runden Stillstand hechelt er hinterher und belegt nur P20.

Mid-Ohio 2021 109 / 111 Foto: : Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images In Mid-Ohio duelliert sich Power in der Anfangsphase des Rennens mit Ganassi-Pilot Scott Dixon um die vierte Position. Seite an Seite durchfahren die beiden die Bergaufsektion hinauf zu Kurve 5. Auf der Kuppe kommt es zur Berührung, wobei der außen liegende Dixon davonkommt, während ...

Enges Duell endet im Crash mit Nachfolgendem 110 / 111 Foto: : Chris Owens … Power auf den inneren Randstein gerät und einen Dreher nicht vermeiden kann. Der Penske-Pilot steht voll auf dem Gas und will seine Fahrt fortsetzen. Im dichten Reifenqualm aber kann Coyne-Pilot Ed Jones nichts sehen. Es kommt zum Zusammenstoß - Aus für beide. Power entkommt mit Glück einem Bruch des Handgelenks.